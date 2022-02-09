Kate Garraway didn't know about husband Derek Draper's secret Strictly wedding guest

Kate Garraway, 54, and her husband Derek Draper's relationship was thrust into the spotlight in 2020 when the former political advisor sadly contracted coronavirus and was put into intensive care.

The couple got married on 10 September 2005 after being introduced by their mutual friend Gloria De Piero, who used to work with Kate as the political editor of GMTV. They said 'I do' in London in front of family and friends, as well as a surprising Strictly Come Dancing guest. Professional dancer Brendan Cole was invited to the nuptials by Derek after they developed a secret friendship.

WATCH: Kate Garraway shares rare clip of wedding to Derek Draper

Kate told The Times: "Hilariously, Brendan Cole was at the wedding, years before I did Strictly Come Dancing. I assumed he was someone’s boyfriend, but Derek had secretly been having dancing lessons with him.

"Derek is like that: when he wants to learn something, he studies it until he can do it perfectly."

Kate and Derek on their wedding day in 2005

The Good Morning Britain presenter went on to be partnered with Anton du Beke in the fifth series of Strictly, two years after her wedding in 2007.

Kate – who shares children Darcey and Billy with 54-year-old Derek – hasn't shared many details about her big day, but has shared glimpses of her Caroline Castigliano strapless wedding dress in throwback wedding photos.

The couple had planned to renew their wedding vows for their 15th wedding anniversary in 2020. At the time, Derek was still in hospital and was unable to receive visitors on that particular day, but he has since returned to their family home.

Brendan Cole was invited to their wedding

Of their relationship milestone, Kate said on GMB: "We had him on FaceTime, my mum and dad were on childcare duties overnight while I'm here and we and the children raised a glass and said 'Happy Anniversary'."

Kate continued: "I'm maybe going to go through all the cards he's written to me on our anniversary. He was a prolific card writer for birthdays and things, he would always remember. And when I say 'was', it's not like he's not still here - he's still here and hopefully he'll do it again. When you look back at the stack [of cards] it makes you think."

