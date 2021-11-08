Why Craig Revel Horwood's wedding with fiancé Jonathan may be inspired by Strictly The Strictly judge may have picked his first dance

Craig Revel Horwood has previously revealed he plans to wed his fiancé Jonathan Myring in 2023, but he has already begun to think about some aspects of their nuptials – and it could be inspired by Strictly Come Dancing.

RELATED: Why Strictly's Amy Dowden had to postpone her wedding

The Strictly judge was among the many people moved by John Whaite's stunning Rumba with his professional dance partner Johannes Radebe on Saturday night. Not only was it the highest-scoring rhumba of the 2021 series, earning a 10 from Shirley Ballas, but Craig is also considering using it for his first dance with horticulturalist Jonathan.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Craig Revel-Horwood Discusses Engagement With Partner Jonathan Myring

When Tess Daly asked Craig his thoughts on the routine, he responded: "I was just thinking through that dance I might teach Johnathan my fiancé and steal it as my wedding dance." Laughing, he added: "I don't know whether or not he'd be up for it though! I thought it was absolutely gorgeous."

After a clip of the routine was posted on Strictly's Instagram account, fans flocked to the comments section to share their praise. "Mesmerising. Emotional. Just incredible," remarked one, and another wrote: "That was the most beautiful dance I've ever seen on Strictly." A third added: "Gorgeous should have been 40."

MORE: Craig Revel Horwood's Hampshire home with fiancé has holiday villa vibes

READ: Who is Craig Revel Horwood's partner? Get the details

John and Johannes performed a beautiful Rumba on Saturday

Craig confirmed that he was in a relationship with Jonathan back in March 2018, telling The Sun: "He's good looking, 5ft 10in, dark hair and beard. We met on the Strictly Tour a month ago.

"He came to the show with a friend and we met backstage. We plan on seeing each other a lot. We have all our weekends planned until Strictly."

The Strictly judge met his partner in 2018

Appearing on The Steph Show back in May, Craig and Jonathan opened up about the marriage proposal which took place during a trip to Tasmania. "It was a slight disaster really," said Jonathan. "I had a beautiful engagement planned in Tasmania and Craig refused to go and sit on the banks of the river to look for platypus. So I had to call him to frantically call him to go…"

Interrupting his partner, Craig quipped: "That's because the last time we waited for platypus, it was four hours and we didn't see one. So I wasn’t going to sit through that again, was I? All I wanted to do was go back to the hotel and have a bubble bath.

"Well I jumped in the bubble bath and then Jonathan jumped in with me and proposed in the bubble bath with a glass of champagne."

RELATED: Strictly star Anton du Beke opens up about secret wedding

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.