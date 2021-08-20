Craig Revel Horwood's Hampshire home with fiancé has holiday villa vibes Strictly star Craig lives with his fiancé Jonathan Myring

Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood lives in Hampshire with his fiancé Jonathan Myring, and his wonderful home is just as fabulous as you'd expect. From the holiday resort-style garden through to the pristine living room, take a look around….

Craig Revel Horwood's kitchen

The Strictly Come Dancing star has a huge cooking space

The dancefloor pro is also a dab hand in the kitchen, and he has proven himself by winning Celebrity Masterchef in the past. Craig appeared on Lorraine doing a spot of cooking, and that's when he inadvertently unveiled his very impressive kitchen.

The star has dark wooden cabinets, marble work surfaces and plenty of room for prepping meals. We love the pantry area and monochrome hallway which can also be spied in the background.

Craig Revel Horwood's living room

Craig uses the lounge for video calls

The Strictly star hosts many of his virtual appearances from the comfort of his living room, giving fans the opportunity to see his immaculate décor. Craig has monochrome artwork and plenty of mirrored furniture, creating an ultra-glam finish.

There is plenty of space for a pirouette or two

A full look at the space revealed hard wooden floors (which are great for dancing) and a very stylish white corner sofa which has been jazzed up with bright red cushions.

Craig Revel Horwood's garden

In the summer Craig enjoys his suntrap garden

Craig posed for a photograph in his garden for his Instagram feed, revealing a sweet garden outhouse and a stone Buddha ornament.

The garden could be mistaken for a resort

More of their epic outdoor area has been shown off on fiancé Jonathan's own Instagram account, unveiling their pool, sun loungers and sprawling grounds.

Craig Revel Horwood's office

Craig reveals his jam-packed workspace at home

Unlike the rest of his perfectly manicured and polished home, Craig's home office is a little more unkept. His bookshelves are crammed with books and folders, and he also has many awards and personal mementos on display.

Craig Revel Horwood's bedroom

This could be Craig's bedroom

Craig previously shared a glimpse inside in what could be his bedroom in an amusing snap after borrowing a dress from Claudia Winkleman, showing subtle glamorous touches including jacquard wallpaper, a statement silver wall decoration and shiny blue bedding.

