Avril Lavigne reveals engagement to boyfriend Mod Sun with romantic photographs

Avril Lavigne is engaged to fellow singer Mod Sun. The musician dropped to one knee in Paris and proposed to Avril who shared pictures on social media.

"Oui! Je t’aime pour toujours Dimanche. 27. Mars. 2022," she captioned the post which in English reads: "Yes I will love you forever, Sunday March 27. 2022," revealing that the two were already engaged when they attended the Grammys together in Las Vegas.

In the photographs, she wore a slinky black gown that showed off her figure while Mod, real name Derek Ryan Smith, donned his signature leather jacket as he dropped to one knee with the Eiffel Tower in the background.

The post also featured a sun-kissed selfie of the two with her spectacular heart-shaped engagement ring that sparkled in the light against the bright pop of orange in her nails.

She topped it off with several other shots of them celebrating near the iconic Parisian monument, and even showed off the tattoo of her name he had on the back of his neck.

Immediately, fans took to the comments section to congratulate the two, with one writing: "My jaw just hit the ground. Love doesn't suck after all. So happy for you two legends."

Avril shared several pictures on social media

Another commented: "Love you guys! beyond happy for both of you," with a third quipping: "*Alexa play Lover by Taylor Swift."

Mod himself also commented on her pictures by sweetly saying: "I love u so much! Forever n ever my angel."

The two musicians are thought to have been together since November of 2020, but didn't make their relationship official until 2021, when they collaborated on the song Flames from Mod's record.

Avril and Mod at the GRAMMYs

Since then, they've frequently worked together, with Mod having contributed to several of the songs from her recent record 'Love Sux'.

Avril was previously married to Sum 41 singer Deryck Whibley for three years, with the pair legally divorced in 2010, and she later wed Nickleback star Chad Kroeger in July 2013 less than a year after dating him. They split in 2015.

Derek was previously married to Bella Thorne.

