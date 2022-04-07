Kaley Cuoco models sparkling diamond on ring finger – and wow

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

The Flight Attendant star Kaley Cuoco has been spotted sporting a gorgeous diamond ring seven months after her split from her husband of three years, Karl Cook.

SHOP: 26 of the best diamond engagement rings from Vera Wang, Tiffany and more

On Wednesday, the actress stunned fans as she showed off her gorgeous mini dress ahead of her press day for the comedy thriller TV show. "@flightattendantonmax press day comin at you april 21st! Glam: @bradgoreski @daniela_viviana @hairbymarilee @jamiemakeup (wearing @brandonmaxwell)," she wrote next to a series of snaps.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kaley Cuoco sobs during proposal video with Karl Cook

They showed Kaley rocking a long-sleeve top layered underneath a strappy black mini dress covered with a red and yellow floral print, which she paired with white heels, colourful drop earrings and several sparkly rings.

On her right hand, The Big Bang Theory actress rocked a thick band with a purple stone, but we couldn't take our eyes away from her ring finger, where a jewel- or diamond-studded band and a pale pink central stone could be seen. It sat next to another angular ring on her middle finger – so it could be a beautiful addition to her dress ring collection.

RELATED: 12 royal brides' wedding beauty secrets you'll wish you knew sooner

MORE: Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was polar opposite to sisters Kim and Khloe's

Love Kaley's crystal and pink ring? Shop a similar signet ring from Swarovski or get your hands on a pink sapphire diamond design.

The TV star's latest ring was nothing like the ones she received from ex-husbands. Kaley was previously married to Ryan Sweeting from 2013 to 2016, and he presented her with a gorgeous emerald cut ring.

Shop the look:

Signet ring, $169, Swarovski

Pink sapphire ring, £3,595, T.H.Baker

She went on to get engaged to her second husband Karl Cook in 2017, who gave her a huge pear-shaped diamond ring surrounded by dazzling pave diamonds. At the time, Karl posted an up-close photograph of the gorgeous ring for the world to see and wrote: "I am so so, so happy. Thank you @nadis_diamonds for making the greatest ring I could hope for. Absolutely brilliant. Thank you thank you."

Karl gave the actress a pear-shaped diamond ring

The couple went on to get married in a romantic outdoor ceremony in 2018, but they announced their split following their third anniversary, explaining their "paths have taken us in opposite directions".

"Despite a deep love and respect for one another, we have realized that our current paths have taken us in opposite directions," they said in the statement.

Kaley's engagement ring from Ryan Sweeting

"We have both shared so much of our journey publicly so while we would prefer to keep this aspect of our personal life private, we wanted to be forthcoming in our truth together. There is no anger or animosity, quite the contrary."

The statement continued: "We have made this decision together through an immense amount of respect and consideration for one another and request that you do the same in understanding that we will not be sharing any additional details or commenting further."

READ: Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz jet into Florida and begin wedding prep – pictures

HELLO!'s selection is editorial and independently chosen – we only feature items our editors love and approve of. HELLO! may collect a share of sales or other compensation from the links on this page. To find out more visit our FAQ page.

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.