Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wild wedding photos have fans saying the same thing The couple shared pictures inside the One Love Wedding Chapel

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker have finally shared their first photos of their Las Vegas chapel nuptials, which the reality TV star described as a "practise" wedding – and fans quickly spotted one detail.

Blink-182 star Travis only shared two pictures, one of which showed his new bride lying on the floor of the One Love Wedding Chapel in front of the Elvis Presley impersonator who officiated the wedding, and the other was a blurry snap of the couple staring lovingly at each other.

"What happens in Vegas," he simply wrote, and while many congratulated him in the comments, others couldn't take their eyes off Elvis, who rocked a yellow shirt and sunglasses as he looked totally unphased by the events of the evening.

"Elvis is so unbothered by Kourt on the floor," wrote one, and another added: "Elvis just minding his business while Kourtney is on the floor."

The pair got married in Las Vegas after the Grammys

Following the 2022 Grammy Awards, Kourtney and Travis headed to the chapel in Downtown Las Vegas, which was decorated with a silk rose altar, a table topped with a 'love' sign and candles, and white drapery.

As well as the newlyweds and Elvis, there were reportedly four people at the nuptials who took photos, according to Chapel owner Marty Frierson.

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he said. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

Kourtney revealed they wanted an official wedding

Keeping up with the Kardashians star Kourtney shared more snaps of herself wearing a yellow corset, black flares and a leather jacket as she held a red rose wedding bouquet, while Travis wore a leather jacket, gold chain and sunglasses.

She wrote: "Found these in my camera roll. Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license). Practice makes perfect."

Although the couple did not have a marriage license at the time, Kourtney has revealed it was because they couldn't get their hands on one at 2am. During an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live on Wednesday, she said they would have made it legal if possible.

"It's not called 'fake married'", said Kourtney, adding: "There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour." She said they were told they would have to wait until 8am to get a license. After Jimmy asked if they were planning to get married "for real", she responded: "Yes."

Regardless, they still seemed to have fun celebrating with one another. Marty told People: "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis."

