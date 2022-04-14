Lucy Watson reveals second honeymoon was 'worst trip I've ever had' The couple got married in Greece in September

Lucy Watson has been making her followers green with envy as she enjoys a sun-soaked honeymoon with her husband James Dunmore.

RELATED: Lucy Watson shares new wedding photo and reveals she ditched 'outdated' tradition

This isn't their first trip following their wedding, it's actually their third attempt after their previous trip saw Lucy get "really sick. After one fan asked the former Made in Chelsea star: "How many honeymoons have you had?" she explained they had a "mini moon" in Greece immediately after their destination wedding, which took place in Kefalonia on 12 September 2021.

Loading the player...

WATCH: 9 of the most stunning celebrity weddings

She continued: "Then we went to Mauritius which was very last minute & we wanted it to be our honeymoon, but we ended up being there with my sister & her partner and 2 of my good friends.

"I also got really sick on that trip (shingles) and it was probably the worst trip I've ever had. Shingles is no joke if you don't get on top of it straight away. Anyway this trip has been heaven & so nice to have time just us."

MORE: Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson on island wedding: 'Try not to get offended'

READ: Nicola Peltz's wedding gift from David Beckham's mother will melt your heart

The former Made in Chelsea star suffered from shingles on her Mauritius trip

Earlier this week, Lucy shared a photo of herself walking up a set of steps next to an outdoor pool and tagged the Four Seasons Resort Seychelles. Lucy and James appear to have a private suite at the five-star hotel with a large double bed and doors leading to a terrace with sun loungers and a pool.

The couple – who met on the Channel 4 show – had a civil ceremony in the UK to legalise their marriage before heading to Greece with friends and family. Lucy donned a chic white suit with sparkly heels which she revealed are from Dune.

Lucy and James had a civil ceremony in the UK

Sharing a peek at the embellished design peeking out from underneath her trousers, she wrote: "I found a few from @dune_london, they have a great selection! These were the ones I wore for my civil ceremony."

The couple during their wedding celebrations in Kefalonia

Lucy rocked a further two wedding outfits for her island nuptials – the first was an off-the-shoulder gown with a textured, full skirt from Milla Nova, and she later changed into a silky Grace Loves Lace dress for the evening reception. Her husband, meanwhile, opted for a dark suit, white shirt and pale tie.

Greece clearly holds a special place in Lucy and James' hearts, since they got engaged there in September 2020.

SHOP: 13 of the best bridal suits à la Laura Whitmore and Millie Mackintosh

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.