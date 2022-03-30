Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson on island wedding: 'Try not to get offended' The TV star tied the knot in Greece

Made in Chelsea's Lucy Watson and her husband James Dunmore have been married for six months, and the 31-year-old TV star has now opened up about why it's important not to get offended by friends and family on your wedding day.

During an Instagram Q&A, fans asked Lucy for her top wedding tip – and she shared a whopping 6 tips for future brides and grooms. The pair began dating in 2015 and they got engaged on a boat in Greece in September 2020 before getting married in a secret ceremony in Kefalonia the following year. Next to a snap of the newlyweds being showered with confetti as they walked hand-in-hand down the aisle after saying 'I do', she wrote: "The best day."

Lucy also replied: "Go with your gut.

"Do what works for you and your partner - it is your day. Remember that certain friends and family won't necessarily value the day as much as you do, so try not to get offended.

"Food/drinks testing, rehearsals etc. are important o make time for them. When the day comes ENJOY IT and take lots of photos, it's over so quick.

Lucy shared her top wedding tips with her followers. Photo: Sophia Noelle

"Have back up in case it rains."

The latter was in reference to the weather on her wedding day, which she later admitted left her feeling a little upset.

After fans noticed she didn't look very happy in photos, she wrote: "If I look sad in these stories it's because I was. It sounds sooo stupid but we spent a year planning the wedding and so much money/time/energy went into it… and on the day of the wedding there was a huge thunderstorm.

The couple got married in the rain in Kefalonia in September 2021

"We basically got married in the rain and all the plans we made went out the window... I had been crying about it all morning."

She added that her mood changed once the day began: "As soon as I walked down the aisle and saw my soon to be husband smiling back at me, I couldn't stop smiling from that point on and the rain became irrelevant in my mind."

Lucy looked beautiful in an organza off-the-shoulder wedding dress from Milla Nova with her hair in a sleek updo while clutching a green and white bouquet. For her 'something borrowed', the star accessorised with her grandmother's earrings.

She wrote: "Recognise the earrings? They were my granny's diamond earrings that I felt privileged to be able to wear on my wedding day."

