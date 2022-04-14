Nicola Peltz's wedding gift from David Beckham's mother will melt your heart

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Nicola Peltz and Brooklyn Beckham asked their wedding guests to donate money to Care to help those in Ukraine instead of buying gifts for the couple – but that didn't stop Sandra Beckham from giving her new granddaughter-in-law a special present.

David Beckham's mother, Brooklyn's grandmother, had artist Adam Claridge personalise a pair of Nike Air Force 1 trainers with sentimental drawings and messages. As well as butterflies, roses and a replica of Brooklyn's tattooed cherubs drawn on the white shoes, there also appears to be the name of Nicola's beau and the word 'Bunny' written on the side which is a nod to Nicola's grandmother who acted as her Maid of Honor.

WATCH: Inside Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's wedding

"Honoured to have been asked to create these very special 𝟣 𝑜𝒻 𝟣’𝓈 for @nicolaannepeltzbeckham," Adam wrote next to snaps of the finished design, before tagging: "@sandra_beckham49 #nicolaannepeltz #brooklynbeckham #wedding #nike #af1 #nikeairforce1 #customtrainers #hskicks."

Adam Claridge showed off Nicola's personalised trainers

More videos showed the intricate design process, in which the artist copied a handwritten prayer from her late grandmother Gina, ensuring even the style of the writing was the same - how sweet!

"Amazing," and: "Love it," were just some of the comments left by fans, who were clearly impressed by the heartfelt gift.

They featured a handwritten prayer from Nicola's late grandmother Gina

Meanwhile, previous videos show that Adam created a similar version for Romeo Beckham's girlfriend Mia Regan, who joined her partner and best man for his brother's nuptials in Palm Beach at the weekend.

David Beckham with his mother Sandra

However, it's not known whether Nicola or Mia wore their new footwear over the three-day celebrations.

Transformers actress Nicola reportedly rocked a Dior suit from Kim Jones that matched Brooklyn's outfit to their rehearsal dinner on Friday night. While she paired her look with bridal heels, Victoria and David Beckham's son reportedly added Birkenstocks and his new diamond chain from his in-laws Nelson and Claudia Peltz.

The couple got married in Palm Beach on 9 April

The bride then changed into a Valentino gown for her big day, featuring an evil eye and a message from her mother stitched into the skirt. Photos of Nicola walking hand-in-hand with her father share a peek at her wedding heels, which were chunky platforms. Her husband rocked another Dior suit with a white bow tie and his diamond accessory.

They said 'I do' at her family's sprawling estate, which had been kitted out with marquees in the garden, before heading to a post-wedding brunch on Sunday.

