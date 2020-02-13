As championed by the likes of Millie Mackintosh and Victoria Magrath, aka In the Frow, bridal suits are having a major moment in 2020. Even if you don't want to forgo a wedding dress on your big day, these two-piece trouser suits are a chic option for other wedding celebrations, whether it's for a pre-wedding dinner, a legal ceremony ahead of your wedding or a second outfit to dance the night away in at your reception. And the versatility of these bridal separates means you can continue to wear them after the wedding is over. Win-win! Here are just a few of our favourite wedding suits for brides who want to feel empowered on their big day...
ASOS Edition double breasted wedding jacket and wide leg trousers
We love this double-breasted wedding jacket and wide leg trousers, which are available to buy separately on ASOS for less than £100 each, and will make a stylish addition to your bridal wardrobe.
ASOS Edition double breasted wedding jacket, £95, ASOS
BUY NOW
ASOS Edition wide leg wedding trouser, £80, ASOS
BUY NOW
French Connection Amato wedding suit
For a more laidback alternative to structured tailoring, it doesn't get much better than this French Connection wedding suit, which features a longline white jacket with a fabric waist tie, and flattering wide leg trousers featuring a satin waistband.
Amato Tux wedding suit jacket, £160, French Connection
BUY NOW
Amato wedding suit trousers, £80, French Connection
BUY NOW
MORE: The best high street wedding dresses to buy now
Whistles Annie wedding suit
Whether you wear with the buttons fastened or open to show a cami top underneath, brides can't go wrong with this gorgeous two-piece suit from Whistles. It may be slightly more expensive than some of the other high street buys, but this tailored jacket and trousers will stand the test of time.
Annie wedding blazer, £299, Whistles
BUY NOW
Annie wedding trousers, £229, Whistles
BUY NOW
Halfpenny London Houston wide leg pants
These Halfpenny London pleated duchesse-satin wide leg trousers are too good to hide away under a jacket. Make bridal separates work for you by pairing with a co-ordinating cami or the Kelly off-the-shoulder satin bustier top. The ultimate cool bridal look for your wedding reception.
Halfpenny London Houston wide leg pants, £1,100, Net-a-Porter
BUY NOW
Les Heroines Gladys blazer and Bentley trousers
The brand worn by Millie Mackintosh for her civil ceremony to Hugo Taylor in 2018 has another white suit that would be perfect for weddings available exclusively at The Outnet. The double-breasted blazer and cropped slim-leg trousers are pieces you'll wear and love for years to come.
Les Heroines Gladys double-breasted blazer, £228, The Outnet
BUY NOW
Les Heroines Bentley cropped slim-leg trousers, £144, The Outnet
BUY NOW
Michael Lo Sordo silk-satin shirt and pants
Designed with modern brides in mind, this silk-satin shirt and straight-leg pants are a must-have for anyone who wants to channel Emily Ratajkowski's unexpected bridal look on their own big day.
RELATED: 15 of the most unconventional celebrity wedding outfits
Michael Lo Sordo belted double-breasted shirt, £505, Net-a-Porter
BUY NOW
Michael Lo Sordo silk-satin straight-leg pants, £505, Net-a-Porter
BUY NOW
Germanier crystal-embellished blazer and skirt
Don't want to wear trousers? You can still rock a suit on your big day with this stunning crystal-embellished blazer and mini skirt from Germanier. We think this is ideal for your evening reception; talk about a bridal style statement.
Germanier crystal-embellished blazer, £1,418, Matchesfashion.com
BUY NOW
Germanier crystal-embellished mini skirt, £608, Matchesfashion.com
BUY NOW
Max Mara Essere suit jacket
Sharp tailoring gets a subtle feminine twist courtesy of floral embellishment on the shoulders of this ivory Max Mara suit jacket.
Max Mara Essere suit jacket, £980, Matchesfashion.com
BUY NOW
Reiss Mia blazer and straight leg trousers
With its modern fit and high-quality fabric, this Reiss two-piece Mia suit looks way more expensive than its £385 price tag.
Reiss Mia single-breasted blazer, £235, Reiss
BUY NOW
Reiss belted straight-leg trousers, £150, Reiss
Alice Archer Hettle jacket and Harper trousers
Who needs a wedding bouquet when you have this elegant suit, which features delicately embroidered flowers on both the trousers and jacket? The tie-waist and shawl lapel add softness to structured tailoring. Better still, it's currently got 50 percent off at Browns Bride.
Alice Archer Hettle jacket and Harper trousers, £2,225, Browns Bride
BUY NOW
This article contains affiliate links, which means HELLO! may earn a small commission if a reader clicks through and makes a purchase. More information.
Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.