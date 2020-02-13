10 of the best bridal suits for a cool alternative to a wedding dress like Millie Mackintosh From high street to high end designers, discover the best wedding suits for brides

As championed by the likes of Millie Mackintosh and Victoria Magrath, aka In the Frow, bridal suits are having a major moment in 2020. Even if you don't want to forgo a wedding dress on your big day, these two-piece trouser suits are a chic option for other wedding celebrations, whether it's for a pre-wedding dinner, a legal ceremony ahead of your wedding or a second outfit to dance the night away in at your reception. And the versatility of these bridal separates means you can continue to wear them after the wedding is over. Win-win! Here are just a few of our favourite wedding suits for brides who want to feel empowered on their big day...

ASOS Edition double breasted wedding jacket and wide leg trousers

We love this double-breasted wedding jacket and wide leg trousers, which are available to buy separately on ASOS for less than £100 each, and will make a stylish addition to your bridal wardrobe.

ASOS Edition double breasted wedding jacket, £95, ASOS

ASOS Edition wide leg wedding trouser, £80, ASOS

French Connection Amato wedding suit

For a more laidback alternative to structured tailoring, it doesn't get much better than this French Connection wedding suit, which features a longline white jacket with a fabric waist tie, and flattering wide leg trousers featuring a satin waistband.

Amato Tux wedding suit jacket, £160, French Connection

Amato wedding suit trousers, £80, French Connection

Whistles Annie wedding suit

Whether you wear with the buttons fastened or open to show a cami top underneath, brides can't go wrong with this gorgeous two-piece suit from Whistles. It may be slightly more expensive than some of the other high street buys, but this tailored jacket and trousers will stand the test of time.

Annie wedding blazer, £299, Whistles

Annie wedding trousers, £229, Whistles

Halfpenny London Houston wide leg pants

These Halfpenny London pleated duchesse-satin wide leg trousers are too good to hide away under a jacket. Make bridal separates work for you by pairing with a co-ordinating cami or the Kelly off-the-shoulder satin bustier top. The ultimate cool bridal look for your wedding reception.

Halfpenny London Houston wide leg pants, £1,100, Net-a-Porter

Les Heroines Gladys blazer and Bentley trousers

The brand worn by Millie Mackintosh for her civil ceremony to Hugo Taylor in 2018 has another white suit that would be perfect for weddings available exclusively at The Outnet. The double-breasted blazer and cropped slim-leg trousers are pieces you'll wear and love for years to come.

Les Heroines Gladys double-breasted blazer, £228, The Outnet

Les Heroines Bentley cropped slim-leg trousers, £144, The Outnet

Michael Lo Sordo silk-satin shirt and pants

Designed with modern brides in mind, this silk-satin shirt and straight-leg pants are a must-have for anyone who wants to channel Emily Ratajkowski's unexpected bridal look on their own big day.

Michael Lo Sordo belted double-breasted shirt, £505, Net-a-Porter

Michael Lo Sordo silk-satin straight-leg pants, £505, Net-a-Porter

Germanier crystal-embellished blazer and skirt

Don't want to wear trousers? You can still rock a suit on your big day with this stunning crystal-embellished blazer and mini skirt from Germanier. We think this is ideal for your evening reception; talk about a bridal style statement.

Germanier crystal-embellished blazer, £1,418, Matchesfashion.com

Germanier crystal-embellished mini skirt, £608, Matchesfashion.com

Max Mara Essere suit jacket

Sharp tailoring gets a subtle feminine twist courtesy of floral embellishment on the shoulders of this ivory Max Mara suit jacket.

Max Mara Essere suit jacket, £980, Matchesfashion.com

Reiss Mia blazer and straight leg trousers

With its modern fit and high-quality fabric, this Reiss two-piece Mia suit looks way more expensive than its £385 price tag.

Reiss Mia single-breasted blazer, £235, Reiss

Reiss belted straight-leg trousers, £150, Reiss

Alice Archer Hettle jacket and Harper trousers

Who needs a wedding bouquet when you have this elegant suit, which features delicately embroidered flowers on both the trousers and jacket? The tie-waist and shawl lapel add softness to structured tailoring. Better still, it's currently got 50 percent off at Browns Bride.

Alice Archer Hettle jacket and Harper trousers, £2,225, Browns Bride

