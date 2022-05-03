David Beckham looks suave in new picture taken at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding The trio look so dapper!

It was a weekend of celebrations for David Beckham, who turned 47 on Monday. The father-of-four enjoyed several cakes throughout the long weekend, and on the day itself, was inundated with special tributes from his loved ones on social media.

MORE: David Beckham's last-minute wardrobe change at Brooklyn and Nicola Peltz's wedding revealed

While most of his family chose to share holiday pictures showing them all together having a great time, son Cruz chose to share a picture taken very recently, at Brooklyn Beckham and Nicola Peltz's star-studded $3.5million wedding in Palm Beach.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Victoria Beckham shows off stunning metallic dress designed for son Brooklyn's wedding

Taking to Instagram, the teenager posted the snap, which showed him alongside his dad David and older brother Romeo all suited up in their custom-made suits by Dior's Kim Jones, a friend of the family.

SEE: David Beckham's incredible yacht birthday cake is a feast for the eyes

RELATED: David Beckham shares unseen photo from son Brooklyn's lavish wedding

The trio of handsome men can be seen looking at the camera whilst walking out of a room, presumably to head over to the ceremony.

David pictured alongside his sons Romeo and Cruz on Brooklyn's wedding day

David, Romeo and Cruz wore identical suits on the day, but groom Brooklyn's was slightly different.

The newlywed's suit comprised of a black wool peak lapel tailcoat with a silver chain, matching trousers, a white cotton wing-tip collar shirt with plastron piqué and jewellery buttons, a white bow tie and pocket square, and black polished leather derbies.

Speaking to Vogue about their look, Kim Jones said: "I love the fact all the Beckham boys express their personalities in the suits they chose.

David recently shared a picture taken on day three of Brooklyn and Nicola's wedding celebrations

"I've known them all a long time and seeing them all grow up and develop their own tastes is really cool. Like David's style, the apple doesn't fall far from the tree. I love them all."

Not many pictures of the big day have been shared, but fans will be delighted to know that it will feature in Vogue UK's next issue.