Nicola Peltz's wedding dress had striking similarity to Meghan Markle's – see hidden detail

Following her Palm Beach wedding with Brooklyn Beckham on 9 April, Nicola Peltz has shared a few photos of her gorgeous bridal gown, but there is one sentimental detail we are yet to see – and it sounds very similar to Meghan Markle's wedding dress.

For her 'something blue', the Transformers actress revealed to Vogue that she had a hidden evil eye and a message from her mother Claudia sewn into the skirt of her Valentino gown, designed by Pierpaolo Piccioli’s team. "The simplicity of it was magnificent," said stylist Leslie Fremar. "We didn’t have to overly detail the dress to accomplish the magnitude of it, so we ended up eliminating the embroidery."

It featured a square neckline, thick straps and a large train over the gown, which she paired with an embroidered veil and handmade lace gloves.

Meanwhile, the Duchess of Sussex similarly chose not to have an intricate lace dress like her sister-in-law the Duchess of Cambridge. Instead, she chose a gown from Clare Waight Keller of Parisian fashion house Givenchy which featured a boat neckline and long sleeves teamed with a 16.5-foot silk tulle veil embroidered with flowers representing the 53 nations of the Commonwealth.

The actress had an evil eye sewn into her dress

Hidden in the fabric was her 'something blue' from her first-ever date with her husband Prince Harry. In the ITV documentary Queen of the World, Meghan was reunited with her dress and veil, and she said: "Beautiful. Somewhere in here, there's a piece of… did you see it? The piece of blue fabric that's stitched inside? It was my 'something blue.' It's fabric from the dress that I wore on our first date."

The Duchess had a similar 'something blue' from her first date

The fact that Nicola chose an evil eye, which represents protection, is also notable as it is one of the Duchess' favourite symbols. Meghan has been spotted wearing numerous pieces of jewellery with the blue motif, including the Edge of Ember evil eye necklace she wore back in April 2020, and the fine chain necklace by Alemdara during her royal visit to South Africa in 2019. She also owns a statement evil eye earring cuff from Kimai.

Meghan wearing her Edge of Ember 'Visionary' charm necklace

It's possible Duchess Meghan was an inspiration behind Nicola's gorgeous wedding dress, but one person we know certainly had an influence on the 27-year-old Holidate star's look was Claudia Schiffer. She reportedly modelled her loose bangs and wavy hair and natural dewy make-up on the '90s supermodel.

