Michelle Obama's controversial wedding outfits revealed in unearthed photo

Michelle Obama wasn't afraid to ditch tradition when it came to her 1992 wedding day with Barack Obama – just take a look at her bridal party in an unearthed photograph.

Instead of choosing a pastel or bold colour for her bridesmaids – which included Barack's sisters Maya and Auma – the former First Lady of the United States opted for gorgeous black dresses. They featured Bardot necklines and puff sleeves, which they paired with drop earrings much like the bride.

While some celebrity brides have opted for bold black gowns, it is still considered a surprising choice for any wedding guests since the hue was previously associated with funerals and mourning.

Despite going against the grain for her maids, Michelle kept her bridal look quite traditional with an all-white ensemble. She looked radiant with her hair swept back, oversized earrings and a pop of red lipstick. Her stunning gown featured a statement Bardot neckline and long sleeves in a crisp white colour that matched her veil and her floral bouquet of white roses.

Michelle Obama chose black bridesmaid dresses

Michelle was a young associate at a Chicago law firm when the couple first met in 1989. After dating for three years, Michelle and Barack tied the knot on 3 October 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago before hosting their wedding reception at the South Shore Cultural Centre.

Michelle told ABC News about her surprise proposal: "We were at a restaurant having dinner to celebrate the fact that he had finished the bar.

The couple have been married for 28 years

"And that was supposedly the reason. And then the waiter came over with the dessert and a tray. And there was the ring. And I was completely shocked."

2022 is set to be a milestone year for the couple, who will celebrate 30 years of marriage. However, Michelle is forever the realist and speaks candidly about their relationship. During an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, she said: "There's no magic way to make [marriage] happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen."

