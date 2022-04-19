Michelle Obama on how Presidency tested marriage: 'That was a hassle' The former FLOTUS opened up about their time in The White House

Former US President Barack Obama and his wife Michelle Obama always appear to have a strong family unit with their two children Malia and Sasha, especially when they were thrust into the spotlight during their time in The White House.

But what was their marriage like behind closed doors? As the couple approach their thirtieth wedding anniversary, the former First Lady opened up about how they went through difficult situations that ultimately brought them closer together. "I've known him for a long time!" she said during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Tuesday 19 April.

"A lot of relationships go through a lot of things to test it. I imagine your partner being President of the United States would be very stressful," Ellen added, and Michelle jokingly replied: "That was a hassle. That was a thing."

She continued by adding they got used to working as a team and she respects him.

Michelle opened up about her marriage on The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Credit: Michael Rozman/Warner Bros

"That time in the White House, because we were working on hard things all the time, it brought us closer. We had to be each other's best friends.

"We lived in the bubble with each other, we had to learn how to get along because that was the person I was seeing all the time. We understand what we both went through and we have that unique experience," the mother-of-two explained.

The couple are parents to daughters Malia and Sasha

On the subject of what Barack is better at now than he was 30 years ago, she said they all got used to having help when it came to cooking and cleaning.

"He's not so good at picking up after himself, he had a lot of help doing that. He thinks he's good at it but he had a lot of help. He's got a little worse at that," Michelle laughed. Poking fun at herself, she said: "It's not like I miss cooking!"

Michelle on her wedding day in 1992

Michelle was a young associate at a Chicago law firm when the couple first met in 1989. After dating for three years, Michelle and Barack tied the knot on 3 October 1992 at Trinity United Church of Christ in Chicago before hosting their wedding reception at the South Shore Cultural Centre.

An unearthed wedding snap reveals she chose black outfits for her bridesmaids, which included Barack's sisters. Michelle kept her bridal look traditional, opting for a white dress with a statement Bardot neckline and long sleeves, her hair swept back, oversized earrings and a pop of red lipstick.

Speaking candidly about their relationship in an episode of The Michelle Obama Podcast, she said: "There's no magic way to make [marriage] happen except getting the basics of finding somebody, being honest about wanting to be with them, to date them seriously, to plan on making a commitment, to date them, seeing where it goes, and then making it happen."

Michelle Obama appears on The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which airs Tuesday 19 April.

