Paris Hilton stuns in one of her seven wedding dresses in unseen photo The hotel heiress married Carter Reum in November

Paris Hilton celebrated the finale of her TV series Paris in Love on Thursday by sharing a stunning unseen photo from her multi-million-dollar wedding to Carter Reum.

The hotel heiress looked gorgeous in her seventh wedding outfit on the final evening of her three-day celebration back in November. Pictured with her arms around her new husband as he lifted her into the air, the couple looked the picture of wedded bliss.

Paris' dress was a spectacular custom Oscar de la Renta creation – creative director Fernando Garcia also designed her ceremony dress – which featured an all-over star motif done in Swarovski crystals.

Her other dresses over the weekend included a sparkling tulle Gahlia Lahav gown, a bejeweled Pamela Rowland frock, a short Oscar de la Renta dress, a hot pink Alice + Olivia sequin and mesh dress, and a dramatic Marchesa gown with exaggerated train.

Sharing some other behind-the-scenes photos, Paris revealed she tucked into some French fries from a McDonald's food truck and was captured in a touching candid moment with Carter, who was pictured planting a kiss on his smiling wife's cheek.

Paris looked gorgeous on the final nigh of her wedding celebrations

Captioning the photos, Paris penned: "The finale reception of my wedding was #Sliving! It was the perfect night for dancing, an evening of amazing performances and of course… a @McDonalds food truck!"

She added: "It was one of the most fun nights of my life. Did you love the finale of #ParisInLove on @EEntertainment?"

The couple tied the knot on 11 November in a lavish celebration at her late grandfather Barron's Bel-Air estate where the bride wore the most incredible Grace Kelly-inspired Oscar de la Renta gown.

Paris wore seven dresses including her incredible Oscar de la Renta wedding gown

The couple said, 'I Do', in front of a crowd of friends and family, and her bridesmaids, who wore Alice + Olivia, included her sister Nicky Hilton, Halle Hammond, Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff (the wife of Paris' brother Barron Hilton II), Kim Richard's daughter Whitney Davis, and Kyle Richards' daughter Farrah Aldjufrie.

The 41-year-old got engaged to Carter back in February 2021, revealing that her entrepreneur beau got down on one knee during a "special trip" to a "tropical paradise".

