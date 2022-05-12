Miranda Lambert makes rare comment about Blake Shelton divorce

Miranda Lambert has remained relatively quiet about her divorce from first husband Blake Shelton back in 2015 – until now.

MORE: Miranda Lambert shares romantic photos from travels with husband Brendan McLoughlin

The country superstar made a rare comment about their split, which saw them end their marriage after almost five years together. Speaking to CBS News, Miranda opened up about the intense public scrutiny surrounding their high-profile divorce.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Miranda Lambert and Brendan McLoughlin's sweet love story

She said: "I wasn't prepared for that. I don't think anybody is. And it's not nice sometimes, but I think you got to take it with a grain of salt."

She added: "I'm a singer-songwriter, so luckily I can tell my whole truth. I will not lie in my music."

EXCLUSIVE: Miranda Lambert is preparing for an unexpected change to her appearance

MORE: Miranda Lambert showcases tattooed body in stunning custom outfit

Blake and Miranda were married for nearly five years but announced their split in 2015. She went on to marry Brendan McLoughlin in 2019, while Blake wed Gwen Stefani in July 2021.

Miranda and Blake divorced in 2015

The confirmation of their divorce came just hours after they went public with their split, announcing in a statement to Us Weekly at the time: "This is not the future we envisioned, and it is with heavy hearts that we move forward separately.

"We are real people, with real lives, with real family, friends and colleagues. Therefore, we kindly ask for privacy and compassion concerning this very personal matter."

The former couple first met during an onstage duet at CMT's 100 Greatest Duets Concert back in 2005, when Blake was still married to his first wife, Kaynette Gern.

Miranda found love again with her husband Brendan McLoughlin

"I didn't know if it was just initial butterflies… I don't know what it was," Miranda later told Hoda Kotb in 2011 of the initial encounter. "It was just this draw to each other."

Just a few months before they announced their split, the If I Was A Cowboy singer opened up again about their relationship to Marie Claire, saying, "I'm not sunshine and roses. Blake's the happiest person on the planet. He pulls me out of my darkness… Literally, everything is the best about being married."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Planning your wedding? Sign up to HELLO!’s brand new Bride Guide newsletter for expert advice, budget help, wedding inspiration and real life stories delivered straight to your inbox.