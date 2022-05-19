Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor break silence following Rome engagement - EXCLUSIVE The couple have been together for three years

Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor are getting married, HELLO! can exclusively reveal.

French-born influencer Maeva accepted James's proposal during a recent romantic holiday in Rome.

"I can't believe I am actually engaged!" confirms Maeva, who has been dating James – who works for his family's engineering manufacturing company – for three years. "Being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It's a different love, it's stronger, it's deeper. I feel safe."

James, 27, popped the question on a romantic break in Rome. "It feels like I have everything I have ever wanted," James told us. "I now have that secure feeling that this is my woman forever."

Maeva and James got engaged in Rome

Fans of the Bafta-winning reality show have been gripped by the couple's on-off relationship, with feisty Maeva, 29, proposing to James – and him saying no – during the current series.

But HELLO! can reveal that he had actually been planning the proposal for the past year – and he also picked out his fiancée’s dream diamond ring.

"It took me some time to really realise how beautiful the ring was," she tells us. "If I had picked it myself, it would be exactly this one."

The couple have been together for three years

Speaking to HELLO! about Maeva's proposal, she told us: "I think deep down it was a relief. I was glad he said no, because it wasn't the right thing to do. Sometimes I rush into things."

Explaining why he said no, James tells us: "It just goes against everything about my character and who I think I am - I do have that bit of traditionalism in me. I want to be the man and I wanted to make it a special moment for her."

