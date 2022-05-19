Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor break silence following Rome engagement - EXCLUSIVE

Laura Benjamin
Made in Chelsea's Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor speak out after getting engaged in Rome, Italy
Made In Chelsea stars Maeva D'Ascanio and James Taylor are getting married, HELLO! can exclusively reveal.
French-born influencer Maeva accepted James's proposal during a recent romantic holiday in Rome.
"I can't believe I am actually engaged!" confirms Maeva, who has been dating James – who works for his family's engineering manufacturing company – for three years. "Being engaged to the man of my dreams is amazing. It's a different love, it's stronger, it's deeper. I feel safe."
James, 27, popped the question on a romantic break in Rome. "It feels like I have everything I have ever wanted," James told us. "I now have that secure feeling that this is my woman forever."
Maeva and James got engaged in Rome
Fans of the Bafta-winning reality show have been gripped by the couple's on-off relationship, with feisty Maeva, 29, proposing to James – and him saying no – during the current series.
But HELLO! can reveal that he had actually been planning the proposal for the past year – and he also picked out his fiancée’s dream diamond ring.
"It took me some time to really realise how beautiful the ring was," she tells us. "If I had picked it myself, it would be exactly this one."
The couple have been together for three years
Speaking to HELLO! about Maeva's proposal, she told us: "I think deep down it was a relief. I was glad he said no, because it wasn't the right thing to do. Sometimes I rush into things."
Explaining why he said no, James tells us: "It just goes against everything about my character and who I think I am - I do have that bit of traditionalism in me. I want to be the man and I wanted to make it a special moment for her."
Stay tuned for more on this HELLO! exclusive!