Made in Chelsea star Binky Felstead is engaged to Max Fredrik Darnton and the couple are in the midst of wedding planning. As COVID-19 restrictions put a limit on the number of people attending bridal appointments, Binky decided to take just one special person on her quest for her dream gown – her daughter India.

SEE: An exclusive look inside Made In Chelsea's Ollie Locke and Gareth's wedding day

Loading the player...

WATCH: Binky Felstead gets candid about love

In the heart-warming photographs Binky shared to her Instagram page, the star could be seen behind the curtain of a fitting room at Halfpenny London, a swanky bridal boutique, and her daughter was there to be the deciding opinion.

Binky took her daughter India with her when she went wedding dress shopping

She captioned the series of snaps: "Guess what we were doing this morning!! EEK SO EXCITING!! Thank GOODNESS for my little helper!! So special to be sharing this time with her #imgettingmarried #weddingdresses."

READ: Lucy Watson's wedding plans - everything you need to know

SEE: This coronavirus bride's wedding day solution is genius

Her celebrity pals were quick to comment on the special moment with The Saturdays' Mollie King writing: "OMG Binky these photos are so gorgeous," and Louise Thompson commenting: "Cayutttttte," alongside a love heart emoji.

Binky's sweet daughter India helped her mother find 'the one'

To announce her engagement to Max, Binky posted a sweet photo which showed herself and her new fiancé kissing in a field as she held her left hand up to the camera.

Binky got engaged to Max in September

Binky's engagement ring is an enormous diamond which she has showed off in numerous social posts since. It is an octagonal-shaped ring with one large diamond in the centre and other dazzling diamonds dotted around the edge.

When Binky made the announcement, she revealed that her daughter India had a very important role to play in the proposal, as Max actually asked India's permission prior to popping the question.

Binky shows off her huge engagement ring

Binky explained: "On their way to the duck pond, Max asked India for her permission to ask her mummy to marry him. I love you Max - you bring out the best in me. I'm so lucky."

GALLERY: Binky shows off her forever home for HELLO!

Her fellow Made in Chelsea star and close friend Ollie Locke recently got married, so we are sure she will take lots of advice from him with her wedding plans.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.