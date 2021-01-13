Binky Felstead divides fans with wedding dress photo Made In Chelsea star Binky is pregnant with her second child

As well as being pregnant with her second child, Binky Felstead is busy planning her wedding to fiancé Max Fredrik Darnton. On Tuesday, the Made In Chelsea star took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of her trying on a wedding dress – and her fans were completely divided.

Some followers fell head over heels for the gown, rushing to the comments section to share their adoration. One penned: "Wow! This dress is gorgeous!" and another added: "Love the sleeves on that one."

Others, however, were not as taken by the dress. One fan even wrote: "Sorry but that dress is awful. Looks like a pair of curtains. You are very pretty, so classic and classy would suit you." Another frank comment read: "Don't like that on you, you need a classy dress xx."

Binky showed a hint of her baby bump in this sleek wedding gown

While others simply stayed out of the debate by saying: "You would look amazing in a bin bag."

In the gorgeous mirror selfie, fans could catch a glimpse of Binky's growing baby bump in her slinky bridal gown. The dress she selected to try on had exaggerated ruffle Bardot sleeves and a delicate tulle cape.

Max Darnton proposed to Binky with a huge engagement ring

The star added the caption: "It was SO surreal trying on wedding dresses... Next time I think it’s going to be a little MORE of a squeeze! (This was taken before lockdown btw)... (And this isn’t THE dress... Getting some design inspo by trying on lots)."

Her comment suggested that she may be looking to get married this year, whilst still pregnant and many fans were keen to know, asking things like: "Do you know if you'll get married before or after your baby will be born?" but Binky remained tight-lipped about this.

Binky's daughter India has been helping her find a dress

This isn't the first time the reality star has shared her wedding dress shopping experience, as back in December she posted a series of snaps when she went searching for 'the one' alongside her daughter India. With such expertise on hand, we trust Binky will find her dream gown in no time at all!

