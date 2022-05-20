Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's Italian wedding – all the details The couple will marry for a third time

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker are gearing up for their third wedding ceremony – and it's happening sooner than you think!

The couple were pictured on Friday enjoying a romantic boat ride in Portofino, Italy, ahead of their extravagant four-day wedding celebrations this weekend, according to TMZ. Reports claim that the newlyweds – who legally married in Santa Barbara this week – have rented out an Italian castle to exchange vows in front of family and a close group of friends.

Kourtney Kardashian shows off oval-shaped engagement ring

Kourtney's guests are expected to include her famous family, Kim, Khloe, Kendall, Kylie, mom Kris, and her boyfriend Corey Gamble. While Travis will be cheered on by his children and a few close friends including his Blink-182 bandmates.

Kourtney and Travis' chosen wedding venue is said to be Castello Brown, a historic venue that sits on top of a hill that is part museum and part event and wedding venue.

The couple are reported to have hired out the entire complex for their extended celebrations, with TMZ claiming that the venue is already swarming with decorations and security.

Kourtney and Travis are rumored to be marrying at Castello Brown

For those that can't make the luxury Italian nuptials, Kourtney and Travis are said to be planning another big reception for more friends back in LA soon.

Earlier this week, Kourtney and Travis legally wed in a courthouse ceremony surrounded by just a few friends and family members.

The Poosh founder opted for a Dolce & Gabbana lace bustier mini dress with a gold and red heart motif on her bodice, sheer gloves, a matching veil, and burgundy velvet shoes.

The couple legally wed in Santa Barbara

Meanwhile, Travis rocked a black jacket, matching pants, and sunglasses, adding a pop of color with his burgundy shoes.

The couple also enjoyed a "practice wedding" at the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas at 2am following the 2022 Grammy Awards.

They said 'I do' in front of an Elvis impersonator, but since they did not have a marriage license at the time, it wasn't legal.

