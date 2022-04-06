Kourtney Kardashian's wedding was polar opposite to sisters Kim and Khloe's From their outfits to their venues

Keeping up with the Kardashians fans are still shocked over the news that Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker reportedly had a secret Las Vegas wedding ceremony in the early hours of Monday morning.

Unlike her siblings, who opted for show-stopping nuptials that were televised on the show, the mother-of-three chose a very low-key event with a handful of attendees and a black wedding outfit. Reports suggest that Kourtney and Travis may choose further celebrations with friends and family in the future, but until then, we've taken a look at the Kardashian sisters' very different weddings…

Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Venue

Kourtney shared their first wedding photos

Following the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday, which saw Blink-182 star Travis perform alongside H.E.R. and Lenny Kravitz, the couple headed to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas.

They said 'I do' in a room decorated with a silk rose altar, a table topped with a 'love' sign and candles, and white drapery, with an Elvis impersonator officiating – but TMZ reported it was not legal since they did not obtain a marriage license in advance.

The all-white flowers and decorations were not dissimilar to the ones Kim Kardashian chose for her wedding with Kanye West, but on a much smaller, more modest scale.

"I didn't know who it was until they pulled up," One Love Wedding Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People. "I advertise as 24-hours but they wanted to make sure I was still there. They paid and they requested Elvis Presley, that was mandatory. I called back 5 minutes later and was like, I got an Elvis, and there they were."

He added: "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis."

Wedding dress

The couple at the Grammys hours before heading to One Love Wedding Chapel

Kourtney chose to ditch the traditional white wedding gown in favour of a black outfit that coordinated with her partner.

The bride changed out of the chic black jumpsuit she wore earlier that evening and opted for black flared trousers, a yellow top and a leather jacket, while Travis sported leather trousers and a jacket with the words: 'What are you staring at {expletive]' on the back.

Guests

Kourtney's mother Kris Jenner and siblings Kim, Khloe, Rob, Kendall and Kylie were not in attendance. Neither were her three children with ex Scott Disick: Mason, 12, Penelope, nine, and Reign, seven, nor Travis' kids with ex-wife Shanna Moakler: Landon, 18, and Alabama,16.

It's not surprising since it seemed to be a last-minute decision, and Marty revealed that only four people got to witness the nuptials.

"They all had iPhones, taking pictures and videos from every angle," he said. "I don't know if they were the friends or their social media team. They filmed everything from the time they walked in, to the time they walked out. The vows, the kiss, the rose bouquet toss, the dancing. I usually take pictures for the chapel but they wanted to handle it all themselves."

Kim Kardashian's wedding

Venue

Kim and Kanye got married in Florence

Kim Kardashian and her ex Kanye West prepared to get married in Paris, France, but they then flew all their wedding guests to Florence, Italy, for their ceremony. The former couple tied the knot at a fortress known as the Forte di Belvedere on 24 May 2014.

Meanwhile, they celebrated with 600 friends and family at Versailles' Hall of Mirrors the night before their big day.

Wedding Dress

In keeping with her regal wedding venue, Kim wore a Givenchy Haute Couture lace gown designed by Ricardo Tisci and had her final fittings at the Givenchy atelier in Paris days before the wedding.

The back of Kim's lace Givenchy wedding dress

And Kourtney wasn't the only one who opted for leather on her big day – newlyweds Kim and Kanye were also pictured rocking matching leather jackets with white letters that read 'Just Married' across the back.

Guests

As well as her famous family, Kim's celebrity guests included John Legend, Chrissy Teigen, Serena Williams, Jaden Smith and Tyga. However, her brother Rob didn't attend.

Kim was also previously married to Damon Thomas from 2000 to 2004, and Kris Humphries for just 72 days in 2011 before she filed for divorce, which was granted two years later.

Khloe Kardashian's wedding

Venue

Khloe and Lamar got married at Irving Azoff's home

Khloe Kardashian's wedding with Lamar Odom was the first to be shown on KUWTK, and it took place at family friend Irving Azoff's home on 27 September 2009, one month after the couple started dating.

Celebrity florist Mark Garden created triple arches of white roses while the tents had white carpeting, silver mirrors, and chandeliers.

Wedding dress

Khloe looked beautiful in a strapless Vera Wang gown with a figure-hugging silhouette, a lavender sash and a fishtail skirt, while her bridesmaids opted for matching purple dresses.

Guests

Khloe and Lamar's family were there to celebrate with them, alongside the likes of Kobe Bryant, Chelsea Handler, Kelly Osbourne and Ryan Seacrest.

