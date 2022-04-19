Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker walk down the aisle in twinning wedding outfits - photo

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker looked chic as they walked down the aisle in matching black outfits in a new photo posted to the reality TV star's Instagram Stories.

The snap was originally posted by Simon Huck to mark Kourtney's birthday, and it was taken at his wedding to Phil Riportella in November 2021, months before the couple eloped to Vegas for their own surprise nuptials. "Happily ever after," founder of Command Entertainment Group Simon captioned the snap.

WATCH: Inside Kourtney Kardashian And Travis Barker's Love Story

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians star, 43, opted for a strapless black gown by Gucci by Tom Ford. It featured a fitted silhouette that showed off her famous curves as well as one long sleeve and a buckled strap around her neck.

Kourtney finished off her wedding guest look with platform sandals and he hair styled into glamorous curls. She walked hand-in-hand with Travis, who opted for a Saint Laurent jacket layered over a white shirt and black bow tie, and Dolce and Gabbana shoes.

Kourtney and Travis were pictured at Simon Huck's wedding

The pair were pictured walking through the rows of guests down the outdoor aisle, which was lined with candles in clear jars while fairy lights hung in the greenery in the background.

Simon got married in Los Angeles in a "1950s Hollywood glamour" themed wedding, according to Vogue. Kourtney and Stephanie Shepherd reportedly did a reading of Bob Marley’s 'He’s Not Perfect' during the ceremony before the guests had dinner under a tent and headed into the banquet room turned nightclub inside the hotel.

The celebrations were very different from Kourtney's own wedding with Blink-182 star Travis in March. Following the Grammy Awards, the couple – who got engaged in October 2021 – headed to the One Love Wedding Chapel in Downtown Las Vegas and said 'I do' in front of an Elvis impersonator.

The couple said 'I do' in Vegas in March

The bride changed out of the chic black jumpsuit she wore earlier that evening and opted for black flared trousers, a yellow top and a leather jacket, while Travis sported leather trousers and a jacket with the words: 'What are you staring at [expletive]' on the back.

Chapel owner Marty Frierson told People: "They came, got married, tossed the bouquet in the driveway, and danced to Elvis."

While the ceremony was not legal since they did not obtain a marriage license in advance, Kourtney has revealed they would have made it legal if possible.

"It's not called 'fake married'", said Kourtney during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, adding: "There was no, like, possibility to get a marriage license at that hour." She said they were told they would have to wait until 8am to get a license. After Jimmy asked if they were planning to get married "for real", she responded: "Yes."

