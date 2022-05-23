Kourtney Kardashian's wedding link with sister Kim is so unexpected The Kardashians stars both chose very special performers

Details of Kourtney Kardashian's romantic Italian wedding with Travis Barker have been gradually released – but did you spot the surprising link to Kim Kardashian?

The reality TV star shared a clip of newlyweds Kourtney and Travis hugging and swaying to live music in what we assume was their first dance following their nuptials at Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy. The Kardashians star and Blink-182 drummer had chosen special performers for the occasion – Italian opera singer Andrea Bocelli and his 24-year-old son Matteo.

In the clip shared on Kim's Instagram Stories, the father-son duo sang Can't Help Falling in Love, but People reported they also performed I Found My Love In Portofino and Fall On Me.

Andrea and Matteo told the publication their appearance was a surprise for the newlyweds, stating: "Domenico Dolce called us last week and asked if we could create a unique surprise for his friends Kourtney and Travis, and all the Kardashian family. Portofino is in everyone’s heart and we replied positively to such a lovely moment in their life."

Kim shared a clip of the couple enjoying a performance from opera singer Andrea Bocelli

This comes eight years after Kim hired Andrea for her own wedding with her ex-husband Kanye West in 2014 – which, like her sister, was also held in Italy. As she walked down the aisle at the Forte di Belvedere in Florence, the famous singer sang Ave Maria, and he also reportedly serenaded the couple with Con te partirò as they tied the knot.

Kim and her ex-husband Kanye also enjoyed a performance from Andrea on their wedding day

The intimate clip taken on Sunday shows Kourtney wearing her corset satin and lace mini dress by Dolce & Gabbana, which Vogue revealed was inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie. Earlier in the day, she paired it with white heels, long tulle gloves and a statement hand-embroidered veil that featured a large replica of the Virgin Mary alongside the words, 'Family, Loyalty, Respect,' – a sweet nod to one of Travis' tattoos.

"Designing my dresses with Domenico and Stefano has been a dream come true in every way," Kourtney told Vogue.

Kim was pictured at Kourtney and Travis' wedding

However, Kourtney seemed to have swapped her long statement veil for a shorter one for the evening. Meanwhile, her mother Kris Jenner and siblings Kim, Khloe, Kendall and Kylie also all sported Dolce & Gabbana outfits.

Kris was spotted wearing a feathered gown adorned with glittering rhinestones as she hit the dancefloor, while Kim and Khloe both rocked gothic black lace dresses and Kendall and Kylie chose floral frocks.

