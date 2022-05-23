Kylie Jenner films mom Kris dancing at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding - and it's so iconic Kris Jenner is just like every other mother-of-the-bride...

It's official, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker married for the third time on Sunday after the couple tied the knot at a lavish wedding ceremony held in Portofino, Italy - and nobody was more excited than the Kardashians' momager, Kris Jenner.

SEE: Kourtney Kardashian's corset wedding mini dress had a very sentimental tribute

Kourt's sister Kylie Jenner gave fans a rare inside scoop into the star-studded wedding celebrations, taking to TikTok to upload live updates from inside the couple's ceremony. In a video captioned "it's the finger for me," Kylie shared a hilarious video of her mom dancing to Boogie Wonderland after the wedding reception, and the Internet has gone into meltdown.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Kylie Jenner films mom Kris dancing at Kourtney Kardashian's wedding

Kris, 66, looks incredible in an ethereal feathered gown adorned with glittering rhinestones as she dances to the 1970s hit. The mother-of-six rocked an ultra-glamorous makeup look, adding a dramatic smokey eye, lots of blush and luxe nude lip to complement her ageless complexion.

Kylie's video, which amassed over 15 million views in less than 24 hours has left Kardashian fans in awe of Kris's iconic mother-of-the-bride moment.

LOOK: Kourtney Kardashian marries in mini white bridal dress - best pictures

Kylie filmed her mom dancing to Boogie Wonderland

Rushing to the comments, one fan wrote: "another day another slay," while a second penned: "Kris is an icon," adding a crown emoji. "SLAYYYYYY MAMA KRIS," a third fan gushed, while another added: "Okay first of all, Kris is so glamorous I can't".

Kylie's video of her mom isn't the only TikTok the star posted from inside the exclusive wedding. The 24-year-old makeup mogul also shared a video of her sister Kim Kardashian strutting in a glittering bodysuit, captioning her post: "an icon a legend".

RELATED: Exclusive: Beyonce arrives in Portofino ahead of Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's wedding

READ: 10 celebrity brides who ditched tradition in short wedding dresses

Kris served a series of phenomenal mother-of-the-bride looks

Kourtney served a seriously striking look for her nuptials, and embraced her wedding destination of Villa Olivetta in Portofino, Italy, by wearing a mini dress inspired by 1960s Italian lingerie.

Created by Dolce & Gabbana Alta Moda, the corset dress featured a structured bodice with thin straps and a sheer lace skirt. She paired it with white heels, long tulle gloves and a statement hand-embroidered veil that trailed across the red carpet as the couple said 'I do'.

Kourtney's veil was embroidered with one of Travis' tattoos

As well as Mediterranean-inspired flowers, the headpiece also featured a large replica of the Virgin Mary alongside the words, 'Family, Loyalty, Respect.'

Her choice of embroidery was not accidental – it was actually based on a tattoo that Travis has on his head.

Read more HELLO! US stories here