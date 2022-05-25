Michelle Keegan's unseen wedding snap shows the back of her dress - wow

Michelle Keegan celebrated her wedding anniversary on Tuesday, showing fans an insight into the big day, seven years ago. We loved seeing the beautiful snaps of their special day, and one of them showed the back of the star's stunning dress - isn't it beautiful?

The former Coronation Street actress wrote: " 24.5.2015. Happy Anniversary to my husband, my best friend & biggest supporter. Love you."

Michelle wore a bespoke ivory gown by Galia Lahav and teamed it with a long Italian lace veil. It was adorned with French lace and Swarovski crystals and featured a cascading silk tulle fishtail and a plunging lace-trimmed deep-V back.

Speaking to HELLO! about her dress, she said: "I asked for the shape of neck to be changed and I had more lace details around the deep V back. The train veil was huge, but I'm only going to get married once and it was always my dream to have a really long, dramatic veil."

The Ordinary Lies actress completed her look with a pair of Terry de Havilland silver python platform heels. Speaking about finding her dress designer, the brunette beauty explained: "I was struggling what to wear, what designer to go with, I was Googling and Instagramming all day and came across Galia, an Israeli designer not based in London. But then I saw that they were doing a trunk show at London on a weekend at Browns. They had clients booked all day but I managed to go in very early."

Mark and Michelle married in St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds and their reception was held at a Tudor mansion known as Hengrave Hall in Suffolk. The church decorated with 20 12-foot-tall trees and abundance of jaw-dropping flowers. Dreamy!

