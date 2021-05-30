Michelle Keegan addresses confusion about marriage to Mark Wright The former Coronation Street star got married in 2015

Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright have been happily married for six years, after tying the knot at St Mary's Church in Bury St Edmonds in May 2015, however, there is still something that causes much confusion – and that's Michelle's surname.

WOW: Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's Hollywood-style garden shocks friends and fans – see pictures

The former Coronation Street star has finally set the record straight to reveal that she is officially Michelle Wright!

When featuring on the Girls No Filter with Jess Wright podcast, Michelle's sister-in-law Jess stumbled when it came to the introduction, confessing: "I went to say Keegan then but you're Wright, but you're Keegan." Then Michelle was asked: "Do you actually introduce still yourself as Michelle Keegan?"

Loading the player...

WATCH: Behind the scenes with Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright before their lavish wedding

The actress clarified: "I'm just used to Keegan now, legally I'm a Wright, but I think anytime I do any interview or something, I would be a Keegan."

Michelle's surname is likely to have caused confusion among fans if her own family were unsure, so although Michelle's social media and TV appearances are under the name of Keegan, she is legally registered as Mrs Wright.

Michelle looked like a princess on her big day

RELATED: Inside Michelle Keegan and Mark Wright's show-stopping wedding

MORE: 11 Coronation Street stars with jaw-dropping engagement rings

Even before the moment where Michelle became a Wright, Mark couldn't keep his eyes off of her. Speaking to HELLO! about when his bride walked down the aisle, the star revealed: "I didn't know if I'd be able to keep looking at her. But then I thought, 'You know what? I'm not going to miss this."

After the heartfelt vows at the church, the celebrations continued at Hengrave Hall in Suffolk, in a huge marquee within the picturesque grounds. Michelle also used the interiors for incredible wedding photographs.

The couple invited HELLO! to their amazing wedding

Their amazing venue isn't just reserved for the A-list - you can hold your wedding there for prices starting at £123.57 per head.

The Brassic star wore a breathtaking Galia Lahav gown featuring a dramatic low back and gorgeous fishtail train. The French lace and Swarovski crystals gave the dress a glamourous edge, while the delicate veil by Peter Langner was a traditional touch.

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.