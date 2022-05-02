Michelle Keegan wows in the most striking cut-out jumpsuit

We may earn a commission for products purchased through links in this article

Michelle Keegan dressed to the nines for her friend's hen party over the weekend, opting for an incredible cut-out jumpsuit.

Tagging five-star hotel Corinthia London, the Our Girl actress, 34, shared a series of snaps from the celebrations – and we can't get over one of her outfits. Posing for a mirror selfie in a marble-lad bathroom, Michelle looked flawless in a black fitted jumpsuit with a ring cut-out bodice, long sleeves and a V-neck.

We've done some digging and the metallic design appears to be from Farai London, and it is still available to buy for £175 from Selfridges in both black and copper metallic hues. And did we mention it comes in a stretch-knit fabric for added comfort?

Michelle paired her outfit with a gold link necklace and chunky rings, wearing her long brunette hair in a sleek straight style.

Michelle looked flawless in her cut-out Farai London jumpsuit

Other photos show the actress rocking more relaxed outfits, including an oversized grey blazer and sunglasses as she strolled through the streets with her friends, and personalised black silky pyjamas that matched with the hen.

"A weekend celebrating with the girls!" she wrote, followed by a bride and a white heart emoji. Many fans initially mistook Michelle's outfit for a top and trouser combo, with many asking where they can buy her top – so they'll likely be delighted to know where to shop Michelle's entire look.

Farai London metallic jumpsuit, £175, Selfridges

Meanwhile, others praised her chic look, with comments including: "Absolutely gorgeous," and: "Beautiful ladies."

Brassic star Michelle previously revealed she enjoyed a mouth-watering Chinese feast at Tattu in London as part of the weekend celebrations.

The actress was celebrating her friend's hen party

Taking to her Instagram Stories to document the glamorous evening, Michelle penned: "Tonight we celebrate our hen," with a white heart, on a boomerang of the girls toasting their glasses.

Sitting at a black marble table with views of London, they enjoyed beautifully prepared tapas-style Chinese dishes, including one that appeared as a tree with candy floss leaves and had sorbet on the side. Michelle captured one of the servers pouring a clear liquid onto the impressive dish which caused a ring of smoke to appear.

