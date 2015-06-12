Coleen and Wayne Rooney celebrate 7th wedding anniversary

It has been seven years since Wayne and Coleen Rooney tied the knot, but they are just as in love as ever. Coleen tweeted in honour of their wedding anniversary on Friday, sharing an old photo from their special day.

"7 years today!!" she captioned the image of herself and Wayne kissing and holding hands on the dance floor at their nuptials.

The image gave fans the opportunity to get another glimpse at the stunning Marchesa wedding gown she wore for her big day, designed by Georgina Chapman.

Wayne and Coleen Rooney celebrate their wedding anniversary on Friday

Wayne and Coleen are childhood sweethearts and began dating at the age of 16. The Liverpool-born duo tied the knot in a romantic ceremony in Portofino, Italy in 2008, and it appears their relationship has gone from strength to strength.

The couple have recently returned from a family holiday in the Bahamas along with their two sons, five-year-old Kai and two-year-old Klay. Coleen tweeted a couple of photos of the family together on their getaway, writing: "Had a fantastic family holiday!! Loved this day on the Exumas in the Bahamas! Thanks @PalmCayBahamas."

Coleen recently told HELLO! Online that her sons have inherited their dad's passion for football, with their youngest son Klay particularly "football mad".

The couple have recently returned from a family holiday in the Bahamas

"Since Klay could stand up against the chair he was kicking a ball," Coleen revealed. "Wayne's always questioned his mum because she's said, 'You were kicking a ball since you could walk and I just knew that you loved it' and Wayne's always thought she was exaggerating."

She continued: "But when she came along to the England games and Klay had the ball and he wouldn't let go of it, Wayne's mum said 'That's what you were like as a kid' so he believes her now."

The mum-of-two added that she would never push her sons into pursuing a career as a professional footballer.

"It's too early to say if they'd ever be professional," she said. "But one thing we've always said as parents is that we'd never push them. Obviously we'd support them if that's what they wanted to do but we'd never put pressure on them."