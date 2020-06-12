Wayne Rooney's wife Coleen shares never-before-seen wedding photo to celebrate 12th anniversary

Coleen Rooney has shared a never-before-seen wedding photo to celebrate her 12th anniversary with husband Wayne. The mum-of-four posted the throwback photo from the couple's wedding reception on Instagram on Friday morning, writing: "Happy anniversary @waynerooney… 12 years since that unbelievable celebration. I love you."

The photo showed Wayne and Coleen on the dancefloor at their reception, with the bride clutching a glass of champagne as she embraced her new husband. Wayne had relaxed his formal wedding attire by removing his tie and unbuttoning his shirt collar, while Coleen had changed out of her custom Marchesa wedding dress into a second gown, which featured silver sequin and jewel embellishment.

Wayne and Coleen married in a £5million wedding in Santa Margherita Ligure in Italy on 12 June 2008. The couple were joined by 60 of their closest friends and family for the nuptials, which included a special performance from Westlife at their reception.

The former England footballer and his wife have since welcomed four sons together – Kai, ten, Klay, seven, Kit, four, and Cass, two. While the couple have had their ups and downs during their 12 year marriage, they appear to have been enjoying spending time together as a family at their Cheshire home throughout the coronavirus lockdown.

Both Wayne and Coleen have been sharing sweet family photos on social media over the past few weeks, showing how they have both been working together to homeschool their children, and how they ensured their son Klay had a birthday to remember in lockdown.

While the Rooneys are currently living at their £6million Cheshire home, work is continuing on their £20million dream home nearby, with recent reports suggesting that Wayne and Coleen are planning to install a £150,000 walk-in wine room, along with a gym, spa, swimming pool and steam room.

