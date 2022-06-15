Loose Women's Coleen Nolan asks for advice over last-minute wedding dilemma The wedding is set to take place in three weeks

Coleen Nolan asked her fellow Loose Women panellists for their advice on Wednesday's instalment of the show regarding her son Shane's upcoming wedding.

The TV star was unsure what outfit to wear as mother-of-the-groom, telling Jane Moore, Coleen Nolan, Janet Street-Porter and Brenda Edwards that she didn't want to outshine the bride. "I'm mother-of-the-groom, so I'm in that dilemma of what does the mother-of-the-groom wear? Because everywhere you go, it's always classed as mother-of-the-bride which obviously is very important because it's the bride that's given away," Coleen began, adding: "And I've left it three weeks before the wedding"

WATCH: Coleen Nolan discusses wedding dilemma with Loose Women co-stars

She continued: "I've seen [daughter-in-law] Maddie in her dress and she is breathtaking, I can't wait for you all to see it. You'll never outshine her but you don't want to look like you're trying to."

The Nolans star said she has liaised with the mother-of-the-bride to make sure they weren't wearing the same colour, and she has chosen a frock from an "incredibly expensive shop" that isn't necessarily Coleen's style. So although she doesn't have to worry about a fashion faux pas with the mothers wearing matching gowns, she still needs help deciding on her outfit.

Coleen shares her two sons with ex-husband Shane Richie

The 57-year-old went on to model a series of eye-catching options, to which her co-stars gave their opinions. The first was a pastel blue column midi dress that highlighted her figure, covered with a shimmery purple and silver floral print with a matching bolero jacket. She teamed it with silver shoes and a purple fascinator – but Janet revealed she wasn't a fan of the headpiece or jacket.

Outfit two was a vibrant pink midi dress with a ruffled neckline and off-the-shoulder straps, paired with an equally bright hat and nude shoes. Her Loose Women co-stars were very complimentary about the hat and the colour, but Janet pointed out that it may crease once she sits down.

Coleen then modelled a blue and white dress with a lacy skirt, patterned detail at the waist and off-the-shoulder straps, which Brenda sweetly said was "a really flattering look." Her blue heels and nautical hat complemented her outfit.

Shane proposed to Maddie during a game of charades

However, Jane raised the issue of wearing white to a wedding, and Coleen pointed out that the frock is mainly blue which makes it acceptable.

"I am really against anyone wearing white to a wedding and I know Maddie is, she will kick you out. But I think she means, as I do, wearing all white," she said. The TV star continued that wearing a pure white dress with matching accessories, for example, is "an absolute disgrace" and "really bad taste."

While Jane's favourite frock was the pink one, she was outvoted by Brenda and Janet who both chose the blue and white outfit.

Shane proposed to model Maddie during a game of charades over Christmas 2020, and Coleen later threw the pair a very lavish engagement party.

Coleen shares Shane, 33, and Jake, 29, with her ex-husband Shane Richie, while she also welcomed daughter Ciara with her second husband Ray Fensome. She has recently opened up about her relationship with boyfriend Michael Jones, 57, whom she met on Tinder in 2021.

