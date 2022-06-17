Zara Tindall and husband Mike are 'very much in love' – body language expert The tell-tale signs they have a strong connection

We love catching sight of Zara and Mike Tindall's appearance at Royal Ascot this week – not only are they a very stylish couple, offering plenty of outfit inspiration, but they have also been giving fans an insight into their strong relationship.

Body language expert Darren Stanton revealed their physical displays of affection and their facial expressions prove they have a "deep rapport" and are "very much in love" after ten years of marriage.

As they joined the likes of the Countess of Wessex for Ladies' Day at the racecourse, Zara, 41, and Mike, 43, were pictured sharing a private giggle, taking loved-up selfies and walking around arm-in-arm – which Darren said was not a call for reassurance, but a sign they're a "strong team."

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren explained: "There’s no denying that Mike and Zara Tindall have a very close relationship. They were pictured with Zara placing her arm through her husband’s arm and she’s gripping on tight.

Darren revealed Mike and Zara have a very strong connection

"While such a gesture could be seen in a negative way and a need for reassurance from Zara, the genuineness of her emotions here and the true happiness she is displaying suggests the opposite."

"Instead, Zara’s grip on Mike’s arm is unconsciously saying they are very much a strong team. While Mike’s smile is more subtle than his wife’s, it’s clear he is still enjoying the adulation and he appears more than comfortable to be front and centre representing the Royal family."

The couple were pictured cuddling up for photos on day one of Royal Ascot

They also joined Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi on day one of Royal Ascot, where they posed for pictures together, and Darren spotted their tell-tale body language even when they were not physically touching.

"You’ll notice that the couple’s posture matches and mirrors each other and there’s an obvious deep rapport between Zara and Mike, with the duo often turning their bodies inwards towards each other," he said.

"There is a noticeable closeness between them, even when they are not physically touching, demonstrating that the pair have a strong connection and are more than happy to be in each other’s personal space, even when in public. It’s clear to see they are a couple who thrive in each other’s company and are very much in love." How sweet!

The Tindalls got married in 2011

Princess Anne's daughter Zara and rugby player Mike are approaching their eleventh wedding anniversary, after they got married on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh in front of royals including the Queen, the late Prince Philip, Prince William and Kate Middleton.

The couple – who are now parents to Mia, Lena and Lucas – went on to hold their wedding reception at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

Photos show the Olympic equestrian looking gorgeous in an ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favourite couturiers, which she paired with a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne.

