Zara Tindall's stunning wedding had heartfelt nods to grandmother the Queen – best photos The royal bride highlighted her close relationship with Her Majesty

It has been eleven years since Zara Tindall (née Phillips) married her husband Mike Tindall in Scotland.

The Olympic equestrian, 41, and the former rugby player, 43, tied the knot on 30 July 2011 at Canongate Kirk in Edinburgh, just three months after Zara's cousin Prince William's royal wedding with Kate Middleton. Princess Anne's daughter clearly had her grandmother the Queen close to her heart when planning her big day as she included several special nods to the monarch, such as her wedding reception and her sentimental bridal outfit.

Look back at the best wedding photos of Zara and Mike, who will likely be celebrating their milestone with their three children Mia, Lena and Lucas…

Zara wed her long-term boyfriend Mike the Canongate Kirk on Edinburgh's Royal Mile. Arriving at the church, Zara Philips looked calm and collected as she and her father Captain Mark Philips entered Canongate Kirk. The father-of-the-bride couldn't have looked happier as he walked his only daughter down the aisle to her waiting husband-to-be.

The bride was a vision in an ivory silk dress fashioned by designer Stewart Parvin, one of her grandmother Queen Elizabeth’s favourite couturiers. Simple yet sculpted, the shape of the graceful gown accentuated her enviable silhouette and gave centre stage to Zara's natural charm.

She added a precious Greek tiara that belongs to her mother, Princess Anne. The 'something borrowed' piece consists of a brilliant-cut diamond surrounded by a glittering wreath. It originated in Greece's royal family, with Prince Philip's mother Alice gifting the tiara to Queen Elizabeth II – and the Queen subsequently passed it on to her daughter, Princess Anne.

Zara was accompanied by her maid of honour, horse trainer Dolly Maude, whose six-year-old son Ted, Miss Phillips' godson, acted as pageboy. The flower girls were Stephanie Phillips, Miss Phillips's half-sister, the daughter of Captain Mark Phillips and his second wife Sandy Pflueger, Nell Maude, Jaz Jocelyn and Hope Balshaw. All the young girls wore dresses by Sue Palmer, a local dressmaker.

The royal trio; Prince Harry, Kate Middleton and Prince William, were spotted laughing and smiling outside the church before heading inside for the ceremony.

Not wanting to steal the limelight from the bride, Kate wore an understated but beautiful embroidered nude-hued dress coat and matching pumps. Prince William's new wife finished off her look with an asymmetrical wide-brimmed hat with a flower detail.

The mother-of-the-bride, Princess Anne, looked striking in a peach dress, cream and pink embroidered jacket and an elaborate lace and flower detail fascinator.

Zara's uncle Prince Charles and his wife the Duchess of Cornwall made the trip from London up to Edinburgh to be apart of the then 30-year-old's special day. Camilla looked lovely in a very pale green coat dress and floral headpiece.

Zara's grandparents Queen Elizabeth and the late Prince Philip looked incredibly proud as they left the church. The Queen looked lovely in a pastel pink ensemble and accessorised with a beautiful diamond lapel brooch.

Stylish sisters! Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie both hit the right fashion notes with their fun and fashionable outfits at the wedding. Beatrice opted for a blue Angela Kelly ensemble and pair of nude pumps, while her younger sister Eugenie opted for a cream and brown number by the same designer.

Making sure he got to the church on time, Mike Tindall arrived an hour and a quarter early to the wedding venue. Excited about his impending marriage, the rugby star wore a broad smile on his face and looked happy and relaxed as he waved to the crowds outside the church.

Mike couldn't wipe the smile from his face as he emerged from the church with his new wife.

The newlyweds were pictured looking loved-up at their wedding reception, which was hosted at the Queen's official Scottish residence, the Palace of Holyroodhouse.

The couple got engaged in 2010 and English rugby player Mike Tindall decided to design his own ring for his royal bride-to-be, rather than choosing a family heirloom. The beautiful piece of jewellery features a single solitaire diamond in the centre, surrounded by pavé diamonds on a split platinum band.

