Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice's close relationship revealed

Zara Tindall and Princess Beatrice have been turning heads throughout the week as they attended Royal Ascot, and a body language expert has revealed some details about their close bond.

PHOTOS: 17 best dressed celebrities at Royal Ascot 2022: From Holly Willoughby to Oti Mabuse

Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, Darren Stanton explained: "Earlier this week we saw Zara interacting with Princess Beatrice while attending Royal Ascot and you can tell from their exchanges that they share a close relationship. So often when public figures are in a public environment and aware of the media present, they can fabricate a level of happiness or enjoyment - Zara and Beatrice, however, have both a genuine and great familial bond and friendship."

Loading the player...

WATCH: Royals arrive for the first day of Royal Ascot

He added: "As the two women stood talking their bodies were turned in towards each other, with a noticeable symmetry visible when it came to their feet.

READ: Princess Beatrice debuts name change during loved-up outing with husband Edoardo

WOW: Zara Tindall's fabulous Ladies' Day hat has to be seen to be believed

"Both women held their bodies in a relaxed manner when indulging in conversation, showing genuine smiles, with their faces totally engaged as they laughed and joked with one another."

The royals also clearly have a strong bond with their uncle, Prince Charles, who greeted them in the sweetest way when he saw them on the first day of Ascot.

Zara and Beatrice have been impressing fans at Ascot

As Charles met with Beatrice, he removed his top hat before kissing her on both cheeks, and he did the same with Zara as well. Meanwhile, Beatrice's husband, Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi also removed his top hat in order to greet the heir to the throne.

Although Zara has been at Ascot for all three days of the event so far, Beatrice has missed the third day after being in attendance for the previous two.

READ: How the Queen is following Royal Ascot and her family's attendance at the races from home

SEE: Royal Ascot's strict dress code: Kate Middleton, Princess Eugenie, Sophie Wessex & more royal style lessons

Zara, husband Mike and mother Princess Anne led the carriage procession on Thursday, riding in the first carriage, followed by Princess Margaret's daughter Lady Sarah Chatto, Sarah's husband Daniel Chatto, and the Viscount and Viscountess Brookeborough who shared the second carriage.

Zara was ever the style icon, wearing a pink dress and vibrant green hat, while Princess Anne rocked a metallic-hued dress.

Make sure you never miss a ROYAL story! Sign up to our newsletter to get all of our celebrity and royal news delivered directly to your inbox.