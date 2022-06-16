Zara Tindall's fabulous Ladies' Day hat has to be seen to be believed

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Zara Tindall has been a favourite among royal style watchers this summer and her appearance this afternoon at Royal Ascot's famous Ladies' Day on Thursday will be one to remember.

The Queen's granddaughter turned heads in her bright green hat, worn perched at a jaunty angle with a prominent fuchsia rose delicately fixed to the top of it. Looking vibrant as she travelled in a carriage beside her mother the Princess Royal, who was dressed in neutral hues, Zara's cream coat dress featured little pops of colour in the form of neat bright pink buttons.

Zara's fitted, buttoned-up cream ensemble might be considered a brave choice considering the current heatwave, but it complemented her mother's cream hat beautifully, and allowed Zara's own bright hat to take centre stage.

Zara in her spectacular hat and complementary cream coat dress

The prestigious annual racing event is as much a social occasion as a sporting fixture. Ladies' Day always sees racegoers don their most eye-catching headpieces and marvellous frocks.

Zara's Ladies Day look in full

On Tuesday, Zara arrived for the first day of the races wearing a breathtaking and unique pastel watercolour print dress with puffed sleeves. The 'Dhalia' design retails for £472.50 at Anna Mason.

This afternoon's look is notably brighter - and if you are eyeing Zara's shoes we have sourced a similar pair of fuschia pointed court high heels by Steve Madden at ASOS.

Steve Madden pointed satin shoes, £130, ASOS

This beautiful linen-blend shirt dress from Karen Millen has neat buttons, a smart collar and a matching belt to nip you in at your waist emulating Zara's silhouette.

Cream button-up belted midi dress, now £119.20 (was £149), Karen Millen

Zara's hat is undeniably unique, but if you love the green and pink colour combination for, why not try this quirky headband from Amazon at just £19.99.

Green and fuchsia fascinator headband £19.99, Amazon

Another royal making a big impression in the style stakes was the Countess of Wessex, who sported a vibrant hat to visit the Berkshire racecourse on Wednesday.

Countess Sophie donned a glorious bright blue hat adorned with a stack of blue bows and flowers, looking delighted to return to Royal Ascot following a two-year hiatus.

