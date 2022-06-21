Karen Hauer's secret wedding with Jordan Wyn-Jones was a real-life fairytale – exclusive photos The couple shared their day exclusively with HELLO!

Karen Hauer described her secret wedding with Jordan Wyn-Jones as "a fairytale", and judging by the photos, we can see why.

Sharing their big day exclusively with HELLO!, the couple exchanged vows in an intimate ceremony at Chewton Glen in Hampshire in front of friends and family, including Karen's fellow Strictly Come Dancing stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

WATCH: Karen Hauer's wedding dress fittings, wine tastings and more behind-the-scenes clips

Keep scrolling to see Karen's TWO bridal dresses, the black bridesmaid's outfits and romantic behind-the-scenes moments…

Photo: Barker Evans

Karen posed with her family, including her mum Mirian, whom she said she hadn't been able to see for years. "It felt so special to bring our families and friends together," she told HELLO!. "I haven't seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them."

Photo: Barker Evans

Strictly professionals Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk looked chic in black satin dresses, which was also the colour worn by all of the other guests. Luba acted as one of Karen's three bridesmaids, alongside her friends Bex and Talia – all of whom looked glam with curled hair and pastel pink bouquets.

Photo: Barker Evans

The bride looked breathtaking in a backless bridal down with sheer long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and floral applique, but she admitted it wasn't a style she originally considered until Bex encouraged her to try it on. She explained: "It was everything I didn’t think I wanted. It had sleeves, a big skirt, and I didn't want those things! But when I put it on, my heart just jumped with joy."

Photo: Barker Evans

Karen finished off her outfit with white flowers in her hair and strappy heels, which were visible as Luba helped hold up her train as she walked to the ceremony.

Photo: Barker Evans

The couple said 'I do' in front of a large floral archway inside the five-star hotel. The room featured sage green walls, gold gilded mirrors and an aisle lined with flowers, which Karen admitted she struggled to choose.

"I'm pretty sure I said yes to all the florists as I loved everything they all did so much! We eventually decided and I'm thrilled with what they did for us – it was everything we dreamed of and complimented my dress so well," the 40-year-old told us.

Photo: Barker Evans

In front of a table covered with candles, Karen and Jordan exchanged wedding rings. Karen's band accompanied her special engagement ring, which belonged to Jordan's late mother.

Photo: Barker Evans

Guests threw white petals over the newlyweds as they grinned and exited the ceremony.

Photo: Barker Evans

The couple posed for photos on the grounds, with the bride showing off her floaty dress.

Photo: Barker Evans

Meanwhile, another loved-up shot of Karen and Jordan shared a look at the groom's chic all-black suit.

Photo: Barker Evans

Karen and Jordan raised a glass as part of the toast at their wedding breakfast. Opening up about the wine and food, she said: "To start we had a choice of smoked trout and haddock fishcake, wild mushroom velouté or salt-baked heritage beetroot. Then, a roast sirloin of beef (my choice!), a roast chicken or barbecued cauliflower heart. Finally, dessert was an exotic fresh fruit platter or apple tarte tatin."

Photo: Barker Evans

And that's not including the wedding cake, which was a tall confection with white icing finished with edible gold detailing and large flowers.

Photo: Barker Evans

Despite claiming they all had a "food coma" following the decadent meal, pictures show the newlyweds sharing a romantic dance in front of a live band at their wedding reception…

Photo: Barker Evans

Before Jordan showed off his dance moves! As a dancer, we're not surprised Karen practised her first dance with Jordan. "We didn't want to go too over the top with a whole choreographed performance, but we did want to do a little something to start our first dance, which we did to Ocean by David Davis which is a beautiful song," she said.

Photo: Barker Evans

Karen changed into a silk midi dress to dance, complete with spaghetti straps, a cowl neck and a flattering draped silhouette.

