Exclusive: Strictly's Karen Hauer marries Jordan Wyn-Jones in intimate ceremony The pro dancer was surrounded by her co-stars

Karen Hauer tied the knot with her beau Jordan Wyn-Jones at an intimate ceremony in Hampshire on Tuesday.

SEE: Strictly's Karen Hauer causes a stir with dramatic hair transformation

Karen's fellow Strictly stars Janette Manrara, and Luba Mushtuk were among the guests who gathered for the celebration.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Strictly's Karen Hauer causes a stir in fitness video with Jordan

"It feels like a fairytale day," Karen told HELLO! of the wedding at Chewton Glen. "It felt so special to bring our families and friends together."

READ: Everything you need to know about Strictly star Karen Hauer's love life

MORE: Strictly's Karen Hauer is making us want to workout with her ab-bearing activewear snap

"I haven't seen my family for the last two years so it’s really touching to bring them here and be able to share this amazing moment with them."

Karen and Jordan married on Tuesday

In preparation for the big day, Karen enjoyed a relaxing pedicure on Monday evening. Taking to her Instagram Stories, the 40-year-old gave fans a glimpse of her wedding preparations which involved a bubbly foot soak accompanied by a giant mug of coffee.

Karen went Instagram official with Jordan back in August 2021. After making their debut as a couple at a performance of the Him & Me show in July, the professional dancer has since been delighting fans with sweet pictures of the romantic pair.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karen Hauer (@karenhauer)

The duo went Instagram official in 2021

Their wedding comes after the professional dancers have travelled up and down the country as part of the popular Strictly Professionals live tour.

Directed by Strictly's Creative Director Jason Gilkison, the tour featured an exciting line-up of 10 magnificent dancers and Strictly TV favourites.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.