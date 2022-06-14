Why Strictly's Karen Hauer altered engagement ring following Jordan's shower proposal The Strictly pro revealed the sentimental backstory to the ring

Karen Hauer has only just revealed her beautiful engagement ring from fiancé Jordan Wyn-Jones after announcing their surprise wedding, but the couple have already made changes to the design.

The Strictly Come Dancing professional, 40, and the fitness professional, 32, went public with their romance back in August 2021, and Jordan popped the question four months later during a trip to Chewton Glen – which is also where the pair chose to exchange vows.

Karen exclusively told HELLO! she was very shocked when Jordan presented her with a very sentimental ring that once belonged to his late mother. "It took me completely by surprise as he proposed as I was in the shower! It was such a special end to 2021.

"Jordan proposed with his late mother's ring, which is what you see in this picture, which was taken the night of our engagement," she said, referring to the snap of Jordan kissing her cheek as she held up her left hand to his face.

Jordan proposed while Karen was in the shower

"I know it meant the world to him for me to have it. We've since remodelled it together, so that it has the core of his mother's ring, but also our flair added to it," she added.

In the first photo, the vintage style appeared to feature a delicate purple stone on a gold band, while the second snap reveals they seem to have chosen a more modern angular shape with the coloured stone flanked by diamonds.

Karen and Jordan met via social media when Jordan was based in Australia for work, and despite the unique introduction, Jordan revealed he instantly knew the dancer was 'The One.'

The Strictly pro admitted they made some alterations to the ring, which once belonged to Jordan's mother

He told HELLO!: "I knew I was going to marry Karen the first day I met her, but I thought it’d be a bit weird to turn up at her front door and ask then."

The happy couple got married at Chewton Glen on 7 June in front of their family and friends, including Karen's Strictly co-stars Janette Manrara and Luba Mushtuk.

The bride looked stunning in a handmade bridal gown by Berta with long sleeves and a full skirt. Jordan admitted he became emotional when he first caught sight of his bride, telling us: "The second I turned around and caught a glimpse of her, I started welling up. It was something I’d been looking forward to for a while. She looked incredible."

