James Middleton's wife Alizee Thevenet's £50k engagement ring inspired by unexpected royal? The sapphire was visible on their wedding day

The Duchess of Cambridge's brother James Middleton married his wife Alizee Thevenet in 2021, two years after he popped the question in the Lake District with a very unique engagement ring.

The 32-year-old financial analyst hasn't shared close-up pictures with her vintage rock on many occasions, but the glimpses we've had show its similarities with several royal ladies. James and Alizee announced their engagement by sharing a loved-up selfie with Alizee's left hand resting on her then-fiance's chest against the backdrop of the rolling hills.

"She said OUI. Our secret is out but we couldn't be happier to share the news," James wrote in the caption, showing off his bride-to-be's trilogy engagement ring consisting of an emerald cut sapphire and diamonds, which is thought to be worth up to £50k.

"That sapphire ring is gorgeous," commented one, and another added: "I need a close up on that gorgeous ring wow!"

James and Alizee got engaged in the Lake District

Shortly after their engagement, jeweller Susannah Lovis told HELLO!: "Alizee's engagement ring is an impressive 4.5 to 5 carat emerald cut sapphire. It is elegantly flanked by baguette diamonds in the Art Deco style and most probably set in platinum. If this were a Burmese Sapphire then it would have cost in the region of £30,000 to £50,000."

Alizee showed off her ring in their wedding pictures

While many were quick to compare Alizee's ring to her sister-in-law Kate Middleton's iconic oval sapphire, which originally belonged to Prince William's late mother Princess Diana, the Duchess is not the only one who may have inspired James.

Jason D'Heureux from Taylor & Hart also noted how James may have been inspired by his elder sister Pippa Middleton's "baguette diamonds and vintage platinum design" from husband James Matthews.

James' sister Kate Middleton also owns a sapphire engagement ring

But did you spot the similarities between the Duchess of Sussex and Alizee's rocks? The trilogy ring soared in popularity following Prince Harry's proposal to Meghan Markle in 2017, which saw him present the royal with a sentimental rock made up of three special diamonds from Botswana and Diana's private collection.

Meghan Markle was given a trilogy ring by Prince Harry

Alizee's three-stone design was visible once again on her wedding day in Bormes-les-Mimosas in September 2021. Holding onto her new husband's arm, the bride paired her sapphire with her simple wedding ring and her boho Bardot embroidered gown, which was on loan from her mother-in-law Carole.

"My something borrowed was in fact my dress from my mother-in-law Carole who last wore it 41 years ago on her wedding day in June, 1980," she explained to HELLO!.

