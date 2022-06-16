James Middleton shares rare photo of his wife during summer heatwave The high temperatures mean a change

James Middleton often keeps his private life under wraps, but as the UK basks in a miniature heatwave, he gave an insight into life with wife Alizee Thevenet.

The businessman shared a intimate photo of his wife as she lounged in an outdoor bath alongside one of the family's many dogs, Mable. The photo didn't show much of his wife's outfit, but her gorgeous blonde hair glistened in the shade as she enjoyed the cooling dip, and Mable certainly looked happy to be out of the sun's rays.

Ahead of the pair stretched out the couple's large garden which had plenty of trees dotting the horizon.

James is a massive animal lover, especially with dogs, and in his caption he shared with fans some advice on how to look after their beloved pets in the high temperatures.

"Mable & Alizée have found a way to keep cool in this heatwave," he wrote alongside a sunshine and pawprint emoji.

He added: "Tomorrow is set to be a scorcher so here are a few tips on how to keep your dogs safe & cool: Keep activities in the shade (training, picnics, walks). Put a damp towel down for your dog to lie on.

James shared an intimate photo of his wife

"Put a garden sprinkler on. Paddling pool or large container with water for quick dips. Fill a hot water bottle with COLD water - perfect for putting with your dog's favourite bedding."

And his final tip was the most important as he advised: "And remember: never leave dogs alone in a hot [car emoji] ... ever!"

Fans were quick to thank James for his helpful insights, as one responded: "#5 is new tip for me. Thank you," and a second posted: "Great tips!! You are the greatest doggies parents!!"

James and Alizee share many dogs

A third enthused: "Thank you James. I will keep my Jamie cool!" and a fourth said: "Great tips! It’s scorching hot in Toronto too."

Other pet lovers also shared their own advice, as one penned: "Also, do not walk your dog on pavement (streets) when it's hot. If it would burn your bare feet, it would burn their paws."

And another commented: "My girls love a fan or 2 on them. Plus they have a cooling mat each and I've always done the wet towel for my Tess cuz in the heat she gets all wobbly and shaky. It's very scary for her and me."

