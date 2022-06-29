Rachel Riley shares unseen wedding photo with Pasha Kovalev on special milestone

Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev marked their third wedding anniversary on Tuesday, and the Countdown host couldn't help but gush about her husband.

Sharing a never-before-seen photo from their wedding, Rachel remarked: "What happened in Vegas didn't stay in Vegas. 3 years married to this gorgeous man, and counting! Celebrations to follow @pashakovalev."

The TV presenter 36, and the professional dancer, 42, met on Strictly Come Dancing in 2013. They surprised fans by tying the knot in an intimate ceremony in Las Vegas on 28 June 2019, before they had even announced their engagement.

They have since become parents to two little girls, seven-month-old baby Noa and two-year-old Maven.

Fans were quick to comment on the post, with one writing: "Congratulations to both of you. May your love for each continue to grow as your partnership strengthens and as your lives become ever more entwined."

Another said: "3 years. 2 babies. 1 happy couple. Congratulations." A third post, from one of their close friends, read: "THE BEST BEST DAY!!! 3 years wow - loved every second and total honour to be there! Love you both! Happy anniversary!"

Rachel uploaded this unseen wedding photo

Rachel recently spoke about her experience of the Strictly 'curse' after marrying Pasha. During her time on the show, the TV star announced her split from her first husband Jamie Gilbert.

Shortly after the series, she and Pasha confirmed they were in a relationship. Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, the blonde beauty expressed her feelings about the Strictly 'curse', the idea that celebrities tend to fall in love with their professional partners, arguing that it wasn't the right term for her experience.

Rachel teased: "Are you calling my babies a curse? That's not right!" The maths whiz went on: "If you have cracks, Strictly can expose them. It gave me the distance to make the break that was going to happen anyway."

