Countdown star Rachel Riley and professional dancer Pasha Kovalev are one of TV's most-loved couples, having met on Strictly Come Dancing when they were paired together in 2013. Fast forward eight years and they are happily married and parents to 14-month-old daughter Maven.

When HELLO! caught up with Rachel over Zoom, she told us how she and Pasha had a very small ceremony when they wed in 2019, and they wouldn't rule out renewing their vows in the future.

"We only had two friends at our wedding. We were in Vegas and we just got married, so maybe one day we'll actually let people come, but I don't know. Never say never. We've only been married a year."

WATCH: Dad Pasha players with daughter Maven

Due to being home in the pandemic and the lifestyle change that comes with having a new baby, date nights have changed somewhat for Rachel and Pasha. Is she missing going out for romantic meals with her husband?

"I mean, because of the baby we wouldn't be having them anyway if everything was open," she tells us. "We've lost all the FOMO because no one's having them. It would be nice to be able to go out together and have dinner or something, but evening if it was open, because of the feeding [with Maven] and stuff, we'll have to wait a little while."

Rachel and Pasha with their baby girl Maven

The couple are hoping to have a little help from grandparents this summer, possibly holidaying together if restrictions allow. Pasha's mother lives in Russia but Rachel explains that they aren't likely to travel there while Maven is so young.

"Probably not to Russia because where Pasha's family is, it's so far - it's like almost a two-day trip. I think with a one-year-old it's not going to happen. But we normally get Pasha's mum over and we take her somewhere, so if we can, we'd take the three parents and get a villa somewhere and just go and have some babysitters!"

Rachel and Pasha met on Strictly Come Dancing

Rachel spoke to us in collaboration with Always, to highlight the long-term benefits that girls get from participating in sport. We ask if she and Pasha like to work out together at home – they made a great team as dance partners!

The TV star explains: "Now we're both at home and we've got the baby, it's kind of like one person is doing something for themselves and the other one's with the baby. The best we get is going out with her little scooter."

Rachel always looks so stylish on Countdown, we were dying to know if she chooses her own outfits or has a stylist.

"I choose what I wear and lately it's about what I can get into!" she reveals. "Just a range of sizes and gradually… does this one do up now? It would be nice to have the shops open again."

