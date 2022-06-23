Rachel Riley sparks sweet fan reaction with new photos of Pasha Kovalev and daughter Maven The couple share two daughters

Rachel Riley was every inch the proud wife when she headed to Southend to watch husband Pasha Kovalev on the Here Come The Boys tour with some of his Strictly Come Dancing friends.

Sharing a series of pictures of her professional dancer partner and their eldest daughter Maven, the Countdown host couldn't help but gush.

WATCH: Rachel Riley's daughter Maven takes after dad Pasha Kovalev

"Took @pashakovalev's number one fan to see @herestheboys tour when it went to Southend yesterday, and it was so much fun she was dancing along with them in the aisles," she said.

"Such a great show, proud wife, daughter, mum, mother and father-in-law who got to go see it. Enjoy over the next month or so if you have/are getting tickets – you're gonna love it!" [sic]

She added: "Thanks for the photography @nikita__kuzmin #strictly #ballroom #latin #dance #theatre #show #tour #herecometheboys #pasha."

Fans were quick to comment, with one writing: "Love the pics… good dad Pasha." Another stated: "She will be dancing before you know it." A third post read: "Precious moments with your little one."

Rachel and Pasha are also parents to seven-month-old baby Noa. The couple tied the knot in Las Vegas in June 2019, six years after meeting on the set of Strictly. Rachel recently spoke about her experience of the Strictly 'curse' after marrying Pasha.

During her time on the show, the TV star announced her split from her first husband Jamie Gilbert. Shortly after the series, she and Pasha confirmed they were in a relationship.

Speaking to the Sunday Times Magazine, the blonde beauty expressed her feelings about the Strictly 'curse', the idea that celebrities tend to fall in love with their professional partners, arguing that it wasn't the right term for her experience.

Rachel teased: "Are you calling my babies a curse? That's not right!" The maths whiz went on: "If you have cracks, Strictly can expose them. It gave me the distance to make the break that was going to happen anyway."

