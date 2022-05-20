Rachel Riley and Pasha Kovalev put on united front after Anne Robinson's thinly-veiled Countdown dig Countdown's Rachel and Anne reportedly did not get on well

Rachel Riley looked the picture of happiness as she stepped out with her husband Pasha Kovalev on Thursday night.

The couple, who are parents to two young daughters, were among the special guests at the Tusk Ball which took place at Hintze Hall, in the Natural History Museum and was held in honour to raise money for the wildlife and people of Africa.

Dressed in the colours of Ukraine's national flag, Rachel happily stopped and posed for photos with her Strictly Come Dancing star husband, who looked suave in an all-black tux.

They were joined by the likes of royal supporters Zara Tindall and her brother Peter Phillips, as well as celebrities such as Deborah Meaden and Jack Savoretti, many of whom are long-term supporters of the charity.

Rachel's sighting comes after she made headlines for commenting on her relationship with former Countdown colleague Anne Robinson and for suggesting Strictly is "fixed".

Rachel and Pasha at the Tusk Ball on Thursday

Earlier this month, it was announced that Colin Murray would be stepping in as Anne's temporary replacement as Countdown host. Rachel subsequently celebrated the departure by taking to Instagram to share a selfie of herself beaming whilst holding a glass of wine in her hand. "Drinking a toast to the next chapter in Countdown history… I think you're going to like it," she wrote.

On Thursday's Piers Morgan's Uncensored, Anne dismissed the feud claims but claimed it was "important" to her that Rachel's mic was turned off. "No, I think Susie Dent is great," she told Piers after being asked if the onscreen talent hadn't got on behind the scenes. "Erm, Rachel Riley is completely brilliant at the maths...

"I didn't not get on, but some performers like a lot of noise around them before they go on air and others like me who are trying to get the contestants to remember what their hobbies are would like some quiet while she's doing that… it was important to me we took her mic off."

