Storm Keating gushes over husband Ronan's 'deeply moving' ever-lasting gesture The Boyzone star described Storm as "powerful but calm"

Ronan Keating paid a lasting tribute to his wife Storm this week, which she said moved her "so deeply."

Taking to Instagram, Boyzone star Ronan shared a snap of a giant new black and white tattoo on the top of his right arm, which he got in honour of his wife. "Say hello to my latest creation my Japanese samurai warrior called Storm. She is powerful but calm. Strong and quiet. She embodies everything my @stormykeating is. Totally love it. Thank you @_g_ink_ incredible work," he sweetly explained in the caption.

Ronan's followers were quick to compliment his new ink, with one writing: "I do love when a tattoo has meaning. This is one very special tattoo," and a second remarking: "Wow!! I absolutely love it - and what a beautiful tribute to @stormykeating ."

Storm also took to the comments section to respond, writing: "I will always protect you baby." Meanwhile, she also re-shared her husband's post on her Instagram Stories, gushing over his decision to commemorate her in such a public way.

Storm reacted to her husband's special new tattoo

She wrote: "When your man does something that moves you so deeply."

The couple met when they were both working on The X Factor Australia, and they are now approaching their seventh wedding anniversary after tying the knot at country estate Archerfield overlooking the Scottish coast on 17 August 2015.

They exchanged vows in front of 170 family members and friends, including Ronan's bandmates Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, Irish singer Brian McFadden and Australian singer and TV personality Dannii Minogue. Some of the most important guests were Ronan's children – son Jack was his best man and daughters Missy and Ali were Storm's maid of honour and flower girl.

The couple got married in 2015

"It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan told HELLO! at the time. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

They have since welcomed two children: son Cooper, five, and daughter Coco, two.

Storm added of her new husband: "I have never met another human being that understands me, loves me and needs me like you do. They say there are many fish in the sea, but I don't believe that. Yes, there are many people in this world, but to find all these elements in your soulmate, there can only be one."

