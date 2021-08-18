Storm and Ronan Keating look so loved-up in latest wedding photos The couple tied the knot in Scotland in 2015

Ronan Keating and his wife Storm have been married for six years, and they marked their anniversary as usual by sharing sweet throwback photos with their followers.

Reliving their big day, which took place on 17 August 2015 at a country estate in East Lothian, Storm posted a snap of her Boyzone star husband with a microphone in his hand as he tenderly kissed her forehead.

The snap appeared to have been taken during his wedding speech, and she sweetly added the caption: "6 years ago today, 11 years since we first met. Happy anniversary to my favourite person in the whole wide world. Thank you for walking into my life and stealing my heart @rokeating - you’re my world and I utterly adore you in every way. My one true love #always #mybaby #mybestfriend #myeverything."

Ronan quickly commented: "Ahhhhhhh my Girl. I adore ya." Meanwhile, he also shared a black-and-white group shot from their wedding day on his own Instagram, which shared a better look at his beautiful bride's dress and bouquet.

"Happy Anniversary baby. 6 years on and stronger then ever. The love I have for this one is ridiculous she rocks my world. My heart and my soul. I love you Stormy thank you for loving me. Here is to 60+ more. X," he wrote.

Storm marked their sixth wedding anniversary with this sweet throwback

The couple have shared the same snaps with fans on previous anniversaries, but their big day was shared exclusively with HELLO!.

Speaking of her lacy wedding dress with capped sleeves, she told us: "I wanted a part of home with me and Steven is my favourite Australian designer – I love him to pieces.

The couple got married overlooking the Scottish coast in 2015

"I got measured in London, sent him photos and details of fabrics I liked, he sent me a sketch and then created it. I only tried it on for the first time a couple of weeks before the wedding and it fitted perfectly."

The couple tied the knot in an open-air ceremony overlooking the Scottish coast at Archerfield in front of 170 family members and friends. Ronan's son Jack was best man and daughters Missy and Ali were maid of honour and flower girl.

"It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan shared. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

