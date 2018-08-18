The surprising reason Ronan Keating's wife Storm cried uncontrollably on her wedding day The Boyzone singer posted a photo of his bride on Instagram

Many happy tears are shed at a wedding, but Ronan Keating has revealed the particularly sweet reason why his wife sobbed uncontrollably on her big day. The Boyzone singer posted an Instagram photo of Storm weeping at their reception – and it wasn't down to his kind words in the groom's speech. Rather, it was her new stepdaughter Missy's speech that caused her to break down.

Alongside the photo of Storm looking up to 17-year-old Missy, who was maid of honour on the day, Ronan joked: "Tears on her wedding day as she knew what Life had in store for her with me." He then revealed: "No really that was my Daughter Missy's beautiful speech on the day and what a perfect day it was. Now let me gush.

"My beautiful girl what an amazing three years it has been. You make me smile every day even in the hardest of times not that we have had many. You are my heart and soul and every day with you is a blessing. You are my best friend I don't want to spend a moment on this earth without you. Life couldn't be more perfect with Jack Missy Ali and our little Cooper man. I love you baby. Happy anniversary my love."

Australian TV producer Storm, who married Ronan in a wedding exclusively covered by HELLO! in August 2015, also posted a similar tribute to her hubby. The throwback photo showed the then-newlyweds cosying up after signing their marriage certificate. Storm began by saying that as a little girl, she always hoped to meet her Prince Charming.

Ronan's daughter Missy delivered a beautiful speech

She went on to say that fairy tales do exist, writing: "@rokeating when you walked into my life it was like a fairy godmother had sprinkled her magic dust and transformed my life brighter than I could have ever imagined. Yes like most people, our life has not always been easy... but our love is. We've also had to face our fair share of challenges... but we've overcome those too - hand in hand. We've made many sacrifices over the years... but every single one of them has been worth it.

"There is no other man in this ‘whole wide world' that I will ever want to spend my life with, because you are MY Prince Charming and every day we wake up and are living our happy ever after. Baba thank you for showing me that fairy tales do come true, I love you so much. Happy anniversary."

Storm called her husband her 'Prince Charming'

The couple tied the knot in the grounds of Archerfield House in West Lothian, Scotland. Ronan wanted his three children from his previous marriage to share the spotlight on the day. Jack was best man while Missy was maid of honour, leaving Ali to be a flower girl. The couple went on to welcome their first child together, a son Cooper, in April 2017.

