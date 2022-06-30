Harry Redknapp and wife Sandra are so loved-up in 54-year-old wedding photos These wedding snaps will melt your heart

Harry Redknapp, 75, is just as smitten with his childhood sweetheart Sandra Harris today as he was when he married her on 30 June 1968.

Jamie Redknapp's parents met at their local pub aged 17 before tying the knot at Barking Abbey church, close to where they both grew up. While the ex-West Ham manager has revealed his wife is very private when it comes to their relationship and home life, Harry has shared small glimpses inside their nuptials – look back at their wedding on their 54th anniversary.

Where did Harry Redknapp and his wife Sandra get married?

Photos Harry has shared from the big day on Instagram show the couple standing together in front of Barking Abbey church after their ceremony, with Harry looking dapper in a black suit with a pale tie, and his wife dressed in a long-sleeve lace gown with a veil positioned on top of her head.

Harry and Sandra Redknapp have been married more than 50 years

The newlyweds looked the picture of happiness, and Harry has previously shared details of their low-key wedding, where their guests tucked into sandwiches at a local members' club.

Which celebrity guests attended Harry Redknapp's wedding?

Harry's best friend and fellow footballer Frank Lampard was his best man, but broke his leg just a few days previously, meaning he had to attend the wedding on crutches. Frank later went on to marry Sandra's sister, meaning their children – including footballer Frank Lampard Jr – are cousins with Harry and Sandra's sons Mark and Jamie Redknapp.

What has Harry Redknapp said about his marriage with Sandra?

Harry has made his adoration for his wife very clear over the years, particularly during his time on I'm A Celebrity.

Speaking to HELLO! in 2019, Harry revealed the secret to their long-lasting marriage, saying: "Keep calm. It's like people get road rage - 10 seconds and it will calm down. Don't argue." Heaping more praise on his beloved wife, Harry continued: "She is so placid you couldn't have a row with Sandra if you tried. If I ever do get uptight she goes, 'Look at you, calm down.' And then five seconds later I have calmed down, and that's it really."

Harry shared the secret to their long-lasting marriage with HELLO!

He added: "I know it might sound corny, but we very rarely have an argument - we really don't, we get on great which is very lucky really. You are lucky to get on so well with someone and enjoy being with someone so much - I love being with Sandra - I love it, she's my life!"

However, he revealed they are very different people, with Harry describing Sandra as "very quiet and very shy". He told GB News: "I'm so lucky to be married to Sandra. She's looked after me. She's my life to be honest.

"Sandra is very different to me. She's very quiet and very shy. She’s quite happy just spending time with the family and would rather take a backseat.

"After I won I'm A Celebrity all these offers were coming in for interviews and I said, 'Come on Sandra, I'll give you half the money'. To be honest she's still waiting!"

