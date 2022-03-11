Storm Keating took major wedding dress risk weeks before nuptials

Storm Keating took a few chances when it came to her bridal outfit! Instead of having multiple fittings for months or even years ahead of her big day, like most brides, the 40-year-old fashion designer only tried on her wedding dress for the very first time shortly before she tied the knot with Ronan Keating.

The couple, who are doting parents to son Cooper, four, and daughter Coco, one, got married in a breathtaking open-air ceremony overlooking the Scottish coast on 17 August 2015, and shared their pictures exclusively with HELLO!.

Storm was pictured wearing a beautiful bespoke gown designed by Australian Steven Khalil with Chantilly lace and sheer capped sleeves which emphasised her toned figure. But she didn't know if the perfect figure-flattering fit would turn out the way it did until the very last minute.

"I wanted a part of home with me and Steven is my favourite Australian designer – I love him to pieces," said Storm. "I got measured in London, sent him photos and details of fabrics I liked, he sent me a sketch and then created it. I only tried it on for the first time a couple of weeks before the wedding and it fitted perfectly."

The couple got married at a country estate in Scotland

The wedding was held on a hill overlooking the water within the grounds of Archerfield, a magnificent country estate in East Lothian, meaning many of Storm and Ronan's family and friends had to fly in from Ireland or Australia for the occasion.

Among the 170 wedding guests were Ronan's Boyzone bandmates Keith Duffy, Shane Lynch and Mikey Graham, Australian singer Dannii Minogue, as well as Ed Sheeran who arrived at the reception to sing one of the couple's favourite songs, Thinking Out Loud.

Ronan's daughter Missy's wedding speech left Storm in tears

Ronan's son Jack acted as best man and his daughters Missy and Ali were maid of honour and flower girl. "It was a perfect day. We always wanted the wedding party to be just us and the kids," Ronan shared. "It's so special for me that Storm would want the girls to be by her side. I'm so proud and honoured. It means the world to me."

The One Show star later shared a hilarious photo of Storm bawling after she heard Missy's beautiful wedding speech – how sweet!

Speaking to HELLO!, he added: "I feel so honoured to call Storm my wife officially. She is my best friend, my soulmate and now my wife too."

