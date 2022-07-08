11 best supermarket wedding cakes from M&S, Waitrose, Sainsbury's & more

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Wedding costs are on the rise, but one easy place where you can save cash is on your wedding cake. Luckily, Marks & Spencer, Waitrose and Sainsbury's offer budget-friendly options that are just as nice as the expensive made-to-order varieties.

Since weddings were put on hold, supermarkets have gradually reintroduced their wedding cake options. So, if you're after a traditional fruit cake, decorate your own style cake or something ornate or chocolatey, we have picked our favourites. Even former Great British Bake Off star Mary Berry has created a beautiful cake exclusively for Tesco!

WATCH: Royal wedding cakes through the years

Floral wedding cakes

Flower Festival Tulip Cake (Serves 24), £45, M&S

Four delicious layers of sponge, filled and covered with vanilla buttercream, decorated with beautiful hand-piped buttercream flowers and leaves. One happy customer review says: "A beautiful cake - decorations are lovely and it tasted just as good as it looked."

Lemon, Raspberry & Rose Triple Layer Cake (Serves 20), £25, Waitrose

This lemon sponge cake is filled with layers of raspberry jam and rose-flavour buttercream, decorated with rose flavour buttercream and freeze-dried raspberry pieces. It is designed and made exclusively for Waitrose & Partners by the renowned Fiona Cairns bakery.

Unique wedding cakes

Personalised Butterfly Cascade Cake (Serves 28), £40, M&S

Hearts will be set aflutter with this two-tier sponge filled with buttercream and raspberry jam, covered with soft icing and decorated with delicate edible rice paper butterflies. Plus it can be iced with a message of your choice.

Extra Large Cookies & Cream Cake (Serves 32), £45, M&S

This decadent four-layer cookie cake is filled with soft buttercream and topped with a generous dark drizzle, buttercream and cookie-shaped chocolates. Sure to appeal to every guest!

Five Tier Cheese Cake (weighs 6.5 kg), £150, Waitrose

This exciting collection of five cheeseboard cheeses comes ready to stack for a savoury cake. Perfect for weddings, dinner parties or family celebrations, the cheeses include: Cornish Yarg, Delice de Bourgogne, a Colston Bassett Blue StiltonRing, Chaource and Coeur du Berry Heart. Decorate your cake with dried and fresh fruit, figs, dried and fresh herbs and flowers.

Cakes for smaller weddings

True Love Cake (Serves 14), £30, M&S

This pretty cake is smaller but still special. Carefully created with love, this light four-tier sponge cake is delicious. Carefully hand finished with pink vanilla buttercream and raspberry jam it is hand decorated and topped with white chocolate hearts.

Chocolate & Caramel Millionaire Cake (Serves 12) £16.05, Ocado

A chocolate lover's dream: Triple-layer chocolate sponge cake filled with caramel-flavoured buttercream and milk chocolate shortcake biscuit balls. It is topped with milk chocolate decorations, fudge pieces, milk chocolate malted balls and a caramel drizzle...

Taste the Difference - Rose Bouquet Madeira Cake (Serves 16), £14, Sainsbury's

This triple-layer Madeira cake from Sainsbury's popular Taste the Difference range is filled with raspberry jam, and covered with buttercream and decorated with coloured frostings and edible decorations.

Decorate your own wedding cake

Silver Celebration Cake (Serves 34), £40, Waitrose

Here is an opportunity to personalise your wedding cake. Enjoy a vanilla buttercream and raspberry jam filling, sandwiched between golden sponge. Finally, the cake is covered in soft white icing and decorated with sugar-paste flowers and sugar pearls. These cakes come finished with your choice of silver, gold or red ribbons.

A nut-free wedding cake

Occasion Fruit Celebration Cake (Serves 34), £17, ASDA

This rare find is a large fruit cake which is suitable for vegetarians and is nut-free. The cake is packed with sultanas, glacé cherries and candied citrus peel, then covered with marzipan and plain icing - a blank canvas for getting creative.

Impressively for a budget cake, it contains no artificial colours, flavours or hydrogenated fat.

Mary Berry's Peony Rose Cake (Serves 16), £13, Tesco

Former Great British Bake Off presenter and baker Mary Berry has created this beautiful cake exclusively for Tesco. She says: "My triple-layered soft madeira cake with raspberry jam and buttercream, covered with soft icing and beautifully finished with a painted peony rose."

