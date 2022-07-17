Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi's trailblazing wedding was so intimate – secret details The royals tied the knot amid the coronavirus pandemic

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were not going to let the coronavirus pandemic ruin their wedding plans.

The royal couple, who had originally planned to get married in May 2020, surprised royal fans when they secretly tied the knot during a socially distanced ceremony at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, on Friday 17 July 2020.

Now that the happy couple are celebrating their second wedding anniversary with their baby girl Sienna, we look back at all the secret details of their big day, from Beatrice's borrowed wedding dress to Edoardo's son Wolfie's special role…

The ceremony

Princess Beatrice and Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi were married in a small family ceremony on Friday 17th July. The nuptials took place at The Royal Chapel of All Saints at Royal Lodge, Windsor, with the kind permission of Her Majesty The Queen.

Beatrice wore a gown loaned by the Queen

The couple decided to hold a private ceremony with their parents and siblings following the postponement of their wedding in May. Working within government guidelines, the service was in keeping with the unique circumstances while enabling them to celebrate their wedding with their closest family.

Princess Beatrice's wedding dress

Beatrice wore a vintage dress by Norman Hartnell, on loan from the Queen. The dress is made from Peau De Soie taffeta in shades of ivory, trimmed with ivory Duchess satin, with organza sleeves. It is encrusted with diamanté and has a geometric checkered bodice. It was remodelled and fitted by Her Majesty's dresser Angela Kelly and loyal dressmaker Stewart Parvin.

Princess Beatrice's wedding tiara

The bride accessorised with a tiara worn by Her Majesty on her wedding day

The bride wore the Queen Mary diamond fringe tiara, on loan from Her Majesty. The tiara was worn by The Queen on her wedding day. The tiara was originally made for Queen Mary by Garrard and Co. in 1919, from a diamond necklace given by Queen Victoria for her wedding.

Princess Beatrice's wedding bouquet

Beatrice carried a bouquet of trailing jasmine, pale pink and cream sweet peas, royal porcelain ivory spray roses, pink o’hara garden roses, pink wax flower and baby pink astilbe. In keeping with royal tradition sprigs of myrtle were included in the arrangement. The bouquet was made by Patrice Van Helden, co-owner of RVH Floral Design. The couple thanked the gardening teams at The Savill Garden and Windsor Great Park. As is royal tradition, Beatrice's bouquet has been placed on the tomb of the Unknown Warrior in Westminster Abbey.

The service

The ceremony was officiated by The Reverend Canon Paul Wright, Sub-Dean of the Chapel Royal and The Reverend Canon Martin Poll, Domestic Chaplain to Her Majesty. In line with government guidelines, all social distancing measures were adhered to.

The service included two of the couple’s favourite poems, read by their mothers, and a biblical reading. These were; Sonnet 116 by William Shakespeare; 'I carry you in my heart' by E.E. Cummings; and St. Paul’s First Letter to the Corinthians Chapter 13, verses 1-13. Prayers were said. In accordance with government guidelines, no hymns were sung, but a selection of music was played. The National Anthem was played but not sung.

Princess Beatrice married Edoardo at All Saints Chapel, Windsor

Guests

The ceremony was attended by the Queen and the Duke of Edinburgh, the couple’s parents and siblings. Beatrice was walked down the aisle by her, Prince Andrew. Edoardo's son Wolfie was best man and pageboy.

The wedding rings

Beatrice’s ring was designed by Shaun Lane. Edoardo's ring is a vintage gold band designed by Josh Collins.

Photographs

The newlyweds released two photographs of their wedding day. The photographs were taken by Benjamin Wheeler. One image shows the couple leaving the church following the service. A second photo sees Beatrice and her new husband standing near the Queen and Prince Philip.

New photographs of Princess Beatrice's wedding were posted by her sister

When Princess Eugenie congratulated her sister on her pregnancy news, she decided to share a previously unseen photograph from Beatrice's nuptials.

The newlyweds are seen clasping hands and beaming at the camera, standing outside of their picture-perfect wedding venue.

